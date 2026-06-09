B Benson, Ariz. swears in three new city council members after recall election

Three newly elected city council members Derrick Fenn, Ross Kaplowitch and Mark Boyle were sworn in during a council meeting on Monday night in Benson, Arizona. They won their races following a recall election driven by concerns over lack of transparency, particularly regarding the Aluminum Dynamics recycling plant. The new council members aim to improve transparency, clarify planning and zoning regulations, and review the city budget. They reported receiving numerous constituent messages and plan to focus on streamlining city expenditures and protecting private property rights. A budget work session is scheduled for the 15th.

BENSON, Ariz. — Benson has three new city council members following last month's recall election .

"I'm just looking forward to getting in and putting our money where our mouth is," Boyle said. Derrick Fenn, Ross Kaplowitch and Mark Boyle won their respective races last month and officially took office Monday night during the council meeting. When I talked with the three last month, they said they ran because they weren't happy with the lack of transparency — especially with the Aluminum Dynamics recycling plant — something they hope to fix.

"It's really just eye opening to see the full expansive list of topics thats all going on and it's far from one thing at a time," Fenn said. Kaplowitch said constituents are already reaching out.

"My email is full between Facebook, and they're excited to have a council that actually responds to them," Kaplowitch said. Planning and zoning was on the agenda Monday night, something Boyle and Fenn said they want to look more into — mainly making the rules and regulations more clear.

"Private property is very important right to me, because all the other rights hinge on them," Boyle said. "To have things kind of streamlined, refined, made more understandable, more usable, I think that would go a long way," Fenn said. The three were sworn in during the same month the city budget has to be completed. Each has their own opinions on how and where money should go.

"I really need to take a look at the full budget, but there I do have concerns, and I will bring them up in the work session," Kaplowitch said. "We want to streamline the city and make sure that our expenditures are worth it," Fenn said. A work session about the budget is scheduled for the 15th. ---- ——- Alexis Ramanjulu is a reporter in Cochise County for KGUN 9.

She began her journalism career reporting for the Herald/Review in Sierra Vista, which she also calls home. Share your story ideas with Alexis by emailing alexis.ramanjulu@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook.





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Benson Arizona City Council Recall Election Transparency Aluminum Dynamics Recycling Plant Budget Planning And Zoning Private Property

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