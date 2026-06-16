B-52 Stratofortress Crashes Shortly After Takeoff from Edwards AFB, Killing Eight

A B-52 bomber conducting a radar system test mission crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base, resulting in the deaths of all eight crew members aboard. The incident, which occurred on Monday morning, has halted flight operations at the base and prompted a lengthy investigation into the cause.

A B-52 Stratofortress conducting a test mission crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in California on Monday, killing all eight people aboard, according to military officials.

The aircraft went down at approximately 11:20 a.m. local time during a flight tied to an Air Force radar modernization program. During a press briefing, Col. James Hayes, deputy commander of the 412th Test Wing, shared the devastating news that investigators found no signs of survivors.

"We lost eight great Americans," Hayes said, noting that authorities are currently notifying the families. The cause of the crash remains unknown, and Hayes expects the investigation to take several months. At the time of the accident, the aircraft was testing an upgraded radar system meant to replace aging equipment on the B-52 fleet. The crash forced officials to temporarily shut down flight operations at the base and divert incoming aircraft.

Emergency crews continued working at the scene throughout the day while authorities restricted public access to the installation. Former federal aviation accident investigator Jeff Guzzetti said the aircraft's rapid descent shortly after takeoff could point to a problem affecting the bomber's ability to maintain controlled flight. He noted that investigators will likely examine potential issues involving flight controls, engines, or equipment being tested during the mission. Officials have not released the identities of the victims pending notification of their families.

The B-52 Stratofortress has been a cornerstone of U.S. air power since its introduction in the 1950s and remains a key component of the U.S. military's long-range strike capabilities. The bomber can carry both conventional and nuclear weapons and has supported American military operations for decades. Edwards Air Force Base is recognized as a major center for aircraft development and testing.

The installation's 412th Test Wing oversees evaluations of Air Force aircraft, weapons systems, software, and related technologies before and after they enter service





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B-52 Crash Edwards Air Force Base Military Accident Radar Modernization Aircraft Testing

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