B-52 Stratofortress crashes after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base

A B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff Monday from Edwards Air Force base in California’s Mojave Desert, according to the base.

A long-range military bomber crashed at Edwards Air Force Base. Video broadcast Monday June 15, 2026 on NBC4. A B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff Monday from Edwards Air Force base in California's Mojave Desert, according to the military base.

The crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Emergency crews responded to the scene about 100 miles north of Los Angeles. A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber takes off from RAF Fairford on March 19, 2026 in Fairford, England. , which generally has a crew of five, is a long-range bomber used for a variety of military missions.

Capable of subsonic speeds and altitudes of 50,000 feet, the bomber was a workhorse of Operation Desert Storm in 1991 and other conflicts. The B-52, which can carry both conventional and nuclear weapons, has been the backbone of the United States' bomber force for decades. The sprawling 480-square-mile Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County is used for research, development and testing of U.S. Air Force aircraft, weapons systems, software, and components.

The base was where famed pilot Chuck Yeager broke the speed of sound in 1947. It served as the West Coast base for dozens of NASA Space Shuttle landings and a testing ground for the now-retired orbiters. Atlantis was the last shuttle to land at Edwards AFB in 2009.





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