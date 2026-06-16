B‑52 bomber crashes shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base, killing eight

A B‑52 on a radar modernization test flight crashed and burned at Edwards Air Force Base in California, resulting in the deaths of all eight crew members, including military personnel and contractors.

Smoke rose from a B-52 bomber that went down moments after takeoff on Monday at a United States Air Force base in the Mojave Desert of Southern California.

The aircraft, part of a routine test mission, left the runway at Edwards Air Force Base around eleven twenty a.m. and soon after was engulfed in flames, leaving a charred swath of desert and a thick column of black smoke that could be seen for miles. Emergency crews raced to the scene, but the bomber was essentially reduced to a smoldering wreck and none of the eight people on board survived.

The eight victims included both uniformed service members and civilian contractors. Boeing confirmed that two of its employees were among those lost. Colonel James Hayes, deputy commander of the 412 Test Wing at Edwards, told reporters that the investigation would take up to six months and that families were being notified. He said the crash occurred during a flight that was intended to support the radar modernization program, but the exact cause remained unknown.

The B‑52 Stratofortress, a long‑range bomber that entered service in 1955, has been a mainstay of the Air Force for more than seven decades. In 2025 Boeing delivered a version equipped with a new active electronically scanned array radar to Edwards for testing. The program called for a series of ground and flight tests throughout 2026 to evaluate the modernized system and inform a production decision.

It is not clear whether the aircraft that crashed was the one fitted with the new radar, but the incident underscores the risks inherent in flight testing older airframes with cutting‑edge equipment. Edwards Air Force Base, located roughly one hundred miles north of Los Angeles, houses the 412th Test Wing which conducts developmental testing of aircraft, weapons, software and components for the service.

The base was largely closed for the remainder of Monday as inbound flights were diverted and non‑commercial visitor passes were suspended while fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze. By late afternoon the airfield reopened for personnel accessing the installation. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink expressed deep sorrow on the social media platform X, honoring the service of airmen, civilians and contractors who dedicate their lives to advancing the mission. Aviation safety experts have offered early speculation about the crash.

Jeff Guzzetti, a former investigator for the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, suggested a controllability issue could have been at play, possibly linked to a malfunctioning flight control surface, an engine failure or a problem with a test device being evaluated. He emphasized that flight test operations carry higher risk than routine flights and rely on specially trained test pilots and strict safety protocols.

The tragedy marks another somber chapter in the history of B‑52 operations, joining previous accidents that have highlighted the challenges of maintaining and upgrading a fleet that has served for more than half a century





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B‑52 Edwards Air Force Base Flight Test Radar Modernization Aircraft Crash

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