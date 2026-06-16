B-52 Bomber Crashes in California, Killing All Eight Aboard

A B-52 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California, killing all eight people on board. The cause of the crash is still unknown, but aviation safety experts suspect a flight control malfunction.

A B-52 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff at a U.S. Air Force base in Southern California 's Mojave Desert and burst into flames Monday, killing all eight people aboard, military officials said.

Aerial footage showed virtually nothing left of the aircraft that went down around 11:20 a.m. during a routine test mission at Edwards Air Force Base, which is north of Los Angeles. Black smoke rose from a large swath of charred desert near the runway on the base, with emergency vehicles nearby. Those on the B-52 included government contractors and uniformed military. Aircraft manufacturer Boeing confirmed Monday evening that two of its employees were on board.

After reviewing footage of the crash, it was determined that no one could have survived, Col. James Hayes, the deputy commander for the 412 test wing at Edwards, said at a news conference. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, and it could take up to six months to complete an investigation, Hayes said, but shared that the B-52 was supporting the radar modernization program. The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range bomber that entered service in 1955.

Designed to carry both conventional and nuclear weapons, it has been in service for over 70 years. In 2025, Boeing sent a B-52 to Edwards with a new, modernized radar system. A test team planned to conduct ground and flight test activities on the aircraft throughout 2026 to feed a production decision, the air force said in a 2025 news release. The modern Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar system replaced the aircraft's antiquated radar for efficacy.

It was unclear if that was the same aircraft involved in Monday's crash. Edwards Air Force Base is home to a large portion of the U.S. Air Force's aircraft test and development efforts and is about 100 miles north of Los Angeles. The 412th Test Wing, which runs the base, also conducts developmental testing of all Air Force aircraft, weapons systems, software and components before purchase by the service as well as throughout their lifespan.

The airfield was closed most of Monday and all inbound aircraft were being diverted, but it reopened to people coming onto the base by late afternoon. Non-commercial visitor passes for the base were suspended as emergency crews doused the flames. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said he is deeply saddened by the lives lost.

The way the B-52 crashed so quickly after takeoff without getting very high or going far makes aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti suspect some kind of flight control malfunction. It's possible the controls were rigged wrong after maintenance, he said, or a catastrophic engine problem or a failure of a piece of equipment that was being tested. Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti suspects some kind of flight control malfunction as the cause of the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and it could take up to six months to complete. The B-52 was supporting the radar modernization program at the time of the crash. The crash has raised concerns about the safety of flight testing and the risks involved in testing new equipment on an aircraft





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B-52 Bomber Edwards Air Force Base California Crash Flight Control Malfunction Radar Modernization Program Aviation Safety

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