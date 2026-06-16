B-52 Bomber Crash at Edwards Air Force Base Kills All 8 Onboard

A B-52 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California, killing all eight people aboard. The aircraft was on a routine test mission for a radar modernization program. Investigation into the cause is underway.

A B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California on Monday, June 15, 2026, resulting in the deaths of all eight individuals on board.

The aircraft, which was supporting a radar modernization program, went down around 11:20 a.m. during a routine test mission. Aerial footage showed a large black plume of smoke rising from a charred area near the runway, with emergency vehicles responding to the scene. Military officials confirmed that the plane was completely destroyed and that no one survived. The deceased included uniformed military personnel and government contractors, with Boeing confirming that two of its employees were among the victims.

The crash occurred at Edwards Air Force Base, located in the Mojave Desert roughly 100 miles north of Los Angeles. The base is a premier facility for the U.S. Air Force's aircraft test and development efforts, housing the 412th Test Wing. This unit is responsible for developmental testing of all Air Force aircraft, weapons systems, software, and components before they are procured and throughout their operational lifespan.

The B-52 that crashed was being used for ground and flight test activities under the radar modernization program, which aims to replace the bomber's antiquated radar with a modern Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) system. A Boeing B-52 had been sent to Edwards in 2025 with the new radar, and tests were planned for 2026 to inform a production decision. It remains unclear if the crashed aircraft was the same one.

The airfield was closed for most of Monday, diverting all inbound aircraft, but reopened to base personnel later in the afternoon. Non-commercial visitor passes were suspended as fire crews worked to extinguish flames. Aviation safety experts, including Jeff Guzzetti, a former investigator for the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, analyzed the crash based on initial observations. Guzzetti noted that the B-52 crashed quickly after takeoff without gaining much altitude or distance, suggesting a flight control malfunction.

He speculated that the controls might have been rigged incorrectly after maintenance, or that there was a catastrophic engine failure or a failure of the equipment being tested. Testing new equipment on an aircraft like the B-52, which has been in service for over 70 years, introduces additional risks. Guzzetti emphasized that flight tests are inherently riskier than normal operations, which is why specially trained test pilots and safety protocols are critical.

The Air Force will conduct a thorough investigation, which could take up to six months to complete. B-52 Stratofortress bombers first entered service in 1955 and are designed to carry both conventional and nuclear weapons. The crash has drawn expressions of grief from officials, including Air Force Secretary Troy Meink, who stated deep sadness over the lives lost and honored the service of the airmen, civilians, and contractors involved.

The incident highlights the dangers inherent in military aviation testing and the sacrifices made by those who push the boundaries of technology





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B-52 Crash Edwards Air Force Base Test Mission Fatal Accident Radar Modernization

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