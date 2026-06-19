Azzi Fudd's Project B Decision Could Be a Blow to Unrivaled

The WNBA season is in full swing, but some interesting news about the offseason emerged on Friday. Azzi Fudd, rookie and No. 1 overall draft pick by the Dallas

Jun 11, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd during warmups ahead of the game against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images The WNBA season is in full swing, but some interesting news about the offseason emerged on Friday. Azzi Fudd, rookie andThis is noteworthy not only as a get for Project B, but given it means Fudd will not be playing for Unrivaled, who she previously signed an NIL deal with. Project B hasn't launched yet but plans to begin play this Winter, featuring a global circuit of international host cities.

FuddOf course, the timing of the new league's calendar directly conflicts with Unrivaled, suggesting a potential competition brewing between the domestic 3x3 league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier and the new globally focused Project B. Project B initially caught some heat for reported Saudi connections, but the league says it is receiving no Saudi funding and no longer has a partnership with the Saudi Public Investment Fund-owned entertainment vendor Sela. Mar 2, 2026; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Unrivaled Co-founder Napheesa Collier at Barclay's Center.

Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images While many had wondered if either Unrivaled or Project B could create competition for the WNBA, that no longer appears to be the case—especially following the WNBA's historic new CBA. However, a competition could certainly arise between the two offseason leagues. The Miami-based league still has commitments from many of the WNBA's biggest stars, and announced a new one from Gabby Williams of the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday.

However, losing one of the sport's up-and-coming stars in Fudd could be a blow. And it creates an offseason women's basketball dynamic to watch once Project B does indeed become a real thing. Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN.

His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his burgeoning YouTube show. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak on SI!





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