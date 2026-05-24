Azzi Fudd's Impressive Performance Leads to Dallas Wings' Victory Over New York Liberty

The Dallas Wings, led by Azzi Fudd, upset the highly anticipated season debut of Sabrina Ionescu with a 91-76 win at Barclays Center. Fudd, who scored only four points in the first half, dropped 24 points off the bench, shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Liberty, playing without their two best perimeter defenders, struggled to slow down the elite Wings guards. The Liberty are currently 3-3 this season and have a quick turnaround with the Portland Fire in town Monday.

Join Post Sports + for exciting subscriber-only features, including real-time updates on the exciting game between the Dallas Wings and New York Liberty . The Wings, led by Azzi Fudd , upset the highly anticipated season debut of Sabrina Ionescu with a 91-76 win at Barclays Center .

Fudd, who scored only four points in the first half, dropped 17 points in the third quarter, shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Liberty, playing without their two best perimeter defenders, struggled to slow down the elite Wings guards. The Liberty are currently 3-3 this season and have a quick turnaround with the Portland Fire in town Monday.

The game should've been about the Liberty inching closer to full strength, but instead, it was about Fudd's impressive performance and the Wings' victory





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dallas Wings New York Liberty Azzi Fudd Sabrina Ionescu Wings' Victory Liberty's Struggles Portland Fire Barclays Center Third Quarters Full Strength Perimeter Defenders Rust Season Debut Elite Guards Quick Turnaround

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paul McCartney Album Review: 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane' - A Delightful Return to Wings-Era FormA 2500-character news article discussing the new album 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane' by Paul McCartney and its resemblance to his Wings-era style, with mixed critiques of nostalgia and rockoutting, and overall positive reception.

Read more »

Dream pull away late as Wings stars struggle in 86-69 lossRhyne Howard scored 25 points as the Dream beat the Wings 86-69. Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale struggled offensively.

Read more »

Paige Bueckers' Career-Low Comes Complete With Clapping TechnicalA frustrating night for Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers took a strange turn at one point.

Read more »

Wings vs Liberty Prediction, Picks & Odds for Today’s WNBA GameOur Wings vs. Liberty predictions back the Wings to cover in a low-scoring affair on May 24.

Read more »