KADES Studio reveals AZUR, a PvP survival FPS set on the Mediterranean island of Belmas, combining zombie hunting with extraction mechanics for a Q3 2027 release.

KADES Studio has announced AZUR, an upcoming open-world zombie shooter that merges gritty survival mechanics with the vast, tropical chaos of popular open-world franchises. The game is designed to deliver a fast-paced player-versus-player (PvP) survival first-person shooter experience set on the fictional Mediterranean island of Belmas. This new entry into the genre promises to blend the atmospheric tension of narrative-driven survival games with the expansive, action-heavy gameplay loops that define modern open-world titles.

Zombie Virus Origin and Belmas Setting

The core narrative of AZUR begins with a catastrophic environmental failure triggered by the melting of permafrost, which unleashed the Cryovore virus and poisoned the oceans. This biological disaster transformed humans into water-starved creatures known as Riptides, turning the once-idyllic holiday destination of Belmas into a dangerous wasteland. Players will navigate the remnants of this picture-perfect town, which is now overrun by savage outlaws and roaming undead monsters. The setting draws clear inspiration from series like Far Cry and Dead Island, offering stunning vistas that contrast sharply with the gore and destruction that now defines the landscape.

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Extraction Mechanics and Loot Systems

Unlike many survival games that rely heavily on crafting mechanics, AZUR eliminates the need for resource synthesis in favor of immediate combat and extraction gameplay. Players spawn into the world with the primary objective of finding weapons and surviving as long as possible against both Riptides and human threats. The game features a unique loot system managed by the Black Drip organization, which operates its own storage infrastructure. Survivors can secure their collected items and have them delivered via helicopter or drone to secure storage locations, allowing them to build their inventory without carrying excessive weight.

PvP Tension and Black Drip Organization

Using Black Drip's delivery services introduces significant strategic risk, as contacting the smugglers often alerts fellow survivors who may want to steal the extracted loot. This mechanic creates a high-stakes environment where players must balance the safety of their gear with the dangers of the open world. The Black Drip organization also monitors server performance by displaying top players on screens scattered across the island. These screens highlight killers, Riptide hunters, and endurance survivors, ensuring that high-performing individuals leave a visible mark on the community while maintaining their anonymity regarding their physical location on the map.

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Development Timeline and Platform Availability

KADES Studio has confirmed that AZUR is scheduled for release in the third quarter of 2027, providing a substantial window for further development and refinement of the game's systems. Although the launch date is still over a year away, the game is currently available for users to add to their wishlists on major digital storefronts. This early availability allows the community to monitor progress and anticipate the final release, which aims to capitalize on the enduring popularity of zombie survival themes in mainstream gaming media.

Competitive Landscape and Player Expectations

With a release window set for late 2027, AZUR positions itself within a competitive market that includes established franchises like Resident Evil and The Last of Us. The game's focus on PvP combat and extraction shooters addresses a specific niche of players who prefer direct confrontation and territorial control over narrative-only experiences. By combining the tactical depth of survival gameplay with the visual spectacle of an open-world environment, KADES Studio aims to create a distinct identity in a crowded genre. Players looking for a blend of zombie hunting and intense multiplayer interactions should consider keeping AZUR on their radar as development progresses toward its 2027 launch.