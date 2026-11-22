SDSU will then take on Boise State for Pac-12 title.

San Diego State players celebrate after defeating Washington State at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 in San Diego, California. The Pac-12 announced “flex” week matchups late Saturday night, and San Diego State will conclude the regular season with a game at Washington State.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the Cougars’ Martin Stadium. The game will be broadcast on The CW. SDSU played Washington State three weeks ago, beating the Cougars 26-20 at Snapdragon Stadium. That game counted in the conference standings.

Also read Texas State Bobcats defeat Washington State Cougars in blowout win

This one does not. The other flex games are: Boise State at Colorado State , 3 p.m. ; Texas State at Utah State , 6:30 p.m. and Oregon State at Fresno State .on a 42-yard field goal by Cooper DiLeva as time expired. SDSU earned a berth in the Pac-12 championship game with the victory. The Aztecs will return to Boise for the Dec. 4 conference title game.

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The flex game concept was adopted this season when the Pac-12 was relaunched with eight teams, leaving it with a seven-game conference schedule. With four nonconference games, that left each school one game shy on the 12-game schedule. Rather than having each Pac-12 school scramble to find a fifth nonconference opponent, the Pac-12 chose to have members match up against each other in a nonconference contest.