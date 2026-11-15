Aztecs wear down New Mexico State, win ugly in Oceanside

Sunday showed there’s still plenty of work to do, but there were signs of improvement amid the flurry of whistles and clanked free throws.

Chance Gladden and Isaiah Sy of San Diego State battle for a rebound against New Mexico State at Frontwave Arena on November 15, 2026 in Oceanside, CA. OCEANSIDE — They couldn’t shoot. They couldn’t make free throws. Their leading scorer got two quick fouls and didn’t score until the second half. They trailed by five points against a team they were predicted to beat by 17.5.

But you have to go through these kinds of days over the course of a 31-game season. You have to weather these storms, play through the frustration, keep chopping wood. And San Diego State did so Sunday afternoon, ultimately wearing down New Mexico State after an ugly opening 16 minutes to win 73-61 before about 3,500 fans in Frontwave Arena and remain undefeated.

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That puts the Aztecs at 4-0 with statistically the easiest Division I opponent on their schedule — Texas Southern is No. 325 in the Kenpom metric — coming to Viejas Arena on Wednesday night. Then we’ll really find out how good they are at the Players Era 16 event in Las Vegas over Thanksgiving week, starting with Iowa State on Nov. 24 and then either No. 11 Tennessee or Maryland two days later.

Sunday showed there’s still plenty of work to do, but there were signs of improvement amid the flurry of whistles and clanked free throws. The Aztecs limited their turnovers to just six — a major point of emphasis in practice all week — after committing 15, 20 and 15 in their first three games. And the three European pros looked better after contributing little, especially Luca Vincini and David Torresani.

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Nine players scored and no one had more than Isaiah Sy’s 12 points, but seven players finished with at least eight. The most telling stat was turnovers. The Aztecs forced 23 using a relentless full-court press that led to a 23-6 edge in points off miscues. That’s how you win when you shoot only 42.9% overall and 4 of 23 on 3-pointers.

Oh, and miss 11 free throws. The game was played on Sunday afternoon during football season and had about as many stops and starts. The teams combined for 28 fouls and 41 free throws, and that was just in the opening 20 minutes. There were also two technical fouls, multiple reviews and 14 Aggies turnovers.

With 7:47 left in the half, the Aggies were shooting 3 of 11 and had eight turnovers to SDSU’s one … and led 16-15. That’s because the Aztecs were shooting 6 of 18 from the floor and 2 of 6 from the line. Their fortunes swung with 3:43 left in the half, when New Mexico State’s Jermaine Washington was aggressively trapped in the corner by Sy and whistled for stepping on the sideline.

He lashed out at Sy, which drew another whistle for a technical foul. The ensuing free throws started a 9-0 run that included a contested jumper by Sy from the right baseline followed by 3 after a Torresani steal on the press. The Aztecs led 35-29 at intermission, but the more worrying statistic for the Aggies was in the box score’s foul column. Two players had three, four more had two.

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By comparison, SDSU’s foul trouble seemed mild – just four players with two each. That included leading scorer Latrell Davis, who got his second 4½ minutes into the game and went to the bench for the rest of the half. But the Aztecs began winning the war of attrition and pushed the lead to double digits with a 10-2 run early in the second half, then traded baskets down the stretch to secure a victory that was never really in doubt over the final 13 minutes.