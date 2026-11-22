The victory earns the Aztecs (6-4, 5-2 Pac-12) a return visit to Boise in two weeks for the Pac-12 championship game.

San Diego State cornerback Caleb Ricks come up with the football on a fumble by Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Boise, Idaho.

Boise State is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its fabled blue turf this season. San Diego State left the Broncos singing the blues. SDSU upset the No.17-ranked and heavily favored Broncos 22-20, stunning an announced crowd of 34,430 at Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium when kicker Cooper DiLeva made a 42-yard field goal as time expired.

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The victory earns the Aztecs a return visit to Boise in two weeks for the Pac-12 championship game and also makes them bowl-eligible for the second straight season. SDSU tied Texas State for second place, but the Aztecs go to the title game by virtue of a head-to-head win over the Bobcats.

Boise State , a three-touchdown favorite coming into the game, watched its nine-game winning streak come to an end when it failed to run out the clock in the final two minutes, turning the ball over to the Aztecs near midfield when they were stopped short on fourth-and-3 with 91 seconds to play. A 24-yard pass from Stone Saunders to tight end Jackson Ford was the biggest play on the final drive that set up DiLeva for the winning kick.

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It came moments after the Aztecs were seemingly destined to lose the game by a point, 20-19, when Saunders threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jaylon Hawkins, but was incomplete on a two-point attempt that would have delivered a 21-20 lead. SDSU coach Sean Lewis credited the Aztecs’ fight, perseverance and resilience in a postgame TV interview. Give much of the credit to an SDSU defense that stymied the Broncos’ high-scoring offense.

Boise State is among the most accomplished in the nation when it reaches the red zone, putting points on the scoreboard 90% of the time it gets within 20 yards of the end zone. SDSU’s defense made the Broncos look lost when they approached the goal line in the first half, collecting three red zone turnovers. The effort enabled SDSU to hang with Boise State on a chilly night on The Blue.

The Aztecs have one more regular season game next week with a so-called “flex” game. The Pac-12 is expected to announce flex game matchups early Sunday morning. SDSU has been tentatively scheduled to play at Fresno State, but the Aztecs also could go to Washington State, Utah State or Colorado State. The Aztecs were winless on the road this season before putting it all together against the Broncos.

Boise led 7-0 at halftime, frustrated by a defense that struggled to stop anyone earlier in the season. When SDSU forced Boise State to punt away the opening possession of the second half, the Aztecs got even. Saunders capped a 14-play, 87-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown on a keeper to make it 7-7 midway through the third quarter. Boise State regained the lead 10-7 on its next drive when kicker Canaan Moore made a 52-yard field goal.

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SDSU came right back with DiLeva’s 51-yard field to make it 10-10 with 1:30 remaining in the third quarter. The difference came in the fourth quarter, when Madsen connected with Wright for a 30-yard touchdown pass and SDSU could only counter with a 29-yard DiLeva field goal to cut the deficit to 17-13. Boise State made it 20-13 on Moore’s 26-yard field goal with four minutes remaining in the game. It wasn’t over.

Not by a long shot. Nearly lost in all the late commotion was a fourth-down play in which Saunders was nearly sacked, but someone flicked the ball to running back Javion Kinnard, who turned upfield, got the first down and kept the drive alive until Saunders could find Hawkins for a touchdown.

SDSU stopped Boise State on its opening drive when edge Brady Nassar punched the ball loose when Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen tried to pick up yards up the middle on first-and-goal from the SDSU 8. Cornerback Mike Lindsay wrestled the ball away from receiver Akeem Wright at the SDSU 3 for the first interception and safety Isaiah Green intercepted a Madsen at the SDSU 5 for the second one.