SDSU wraps series in Las Vegas with a 1-2 record.

Texas Tech guard Damarion Dennis drives the ball against San Diego State guard David Torresani during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, in Las Vegas.

The 78-75 defeat against No. 5-ranked Texas Tech in the fifth-place game at the Players Era 16 won’t hurt the Aztecs’ computer metrics or their NCAA Tournament resume, but it represented a golden chance for a marquee win against a tired, banged-up, short-handed and foul-plagued team that, when healthy, has all the ingredients for a deep run in March. And these opportunities don’t come often.

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SDSU is 1-20 in its Division I history against top-five teams in the Associated Press poll, the lone win coming against No. 1 Alabama in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Aztecs were within three inside a minute to go. Texas Tech had the ball and fed forward Darrion Williams, a former Mountain West Freshman of the Year with Nevada, on a cleared-out left side.