Aztecs Soar Past Boise State, Boyd's Shooting Touch Returns

Nick Boyd's hot shooting and stifling defense propel San Diego State to a crucial victory over Boise State, boosting their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Basketball coaches often emphasize that a skilled shooter should never be discouraged from taking shots, even during a slump. This philosophy was evident in the recent performance of Nick Boyd, a guard for the San Diego State Aztecs. Despite missing nine consecutive 3-point attempts in the previous three games, Boyd's coach, Brian Dutcher, maintained his confidence in the player's abilities.

On Saturday night, Boyd's shooting touch returned, as he made 10 out of 14 shots, including 2 of 5 from beyond the arc, en route to a game-high 24 points in a crucial 64-47 victory over Boise State. This win against Boise State carries significant implications for both teams in their quest for an NCAA Tournament berth.While Boyd spearheaded the Aztecs' offensive efforts, the entire team demonstrated exceptional defensive prowess. The Broncos struggled mightily from the field, shooting just 33% for the game and a dismal 3 out of 18 from 3-point range. The Aztecs' defense was stifling, recording 10 blocks, with redshirt freshman center Mawson Gwath contributing half of them. A pivotal 14-0 run during the first half proved to be the turning point in the game. The Aztecs capitalized on this opportunity, transforming an 18-17 Broncos lead into a commanding 31-18 advantage that Boise State could not overcome.The victory provides San Diego State with the season sweep over Boise State and a crucial boost in their pursuit of an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Both teams entered the game teetering on the edge of the NCAA Tournament bubble, making this contest a crucial battle for their postseason hopes. The Aztecs' strong performance, particularly Boyd's resurgence and the team's dominant defense, has solidified their position and given them a valuable cushion as they navigate the final stretch of the season





