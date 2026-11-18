San Diego State returns to Viejas Arena aiming for a 5-0 season start, their third attempt under coach Brian Dutcher, ahead of a challenging tournament schedule in Las Vegas.

The Aztecs will be back at Viejas Arena after beating New Mexico State 73-61 on Sunday afternoon at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, their second neutral-court game in San Diego County this season.

SDSU is trying to start a season 5-0 for the third time in Brian Dutcher’s 10 seasons as head coach. The first time was in 2019-20, when the Aztecs opened the season 26-0 to become the last undefeated team in the country before losing at home to UNLV. The Aztecs were 30-2 and headed for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament before the season was halted by the pandemic.

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Aztecs get final prep before tournament time This will be the final tuneup before the Aztecs head to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival, where the competition gets decidedly tougher. The Aztecs will begin play next Tuesday afternoon against Iowa State, which had been ranked No. 18 in the AP’s preseason Top 25 before dropping out. The winner of that game will play the winner between Maryland and No. 8 Tennessee.

The Tigers dropped to 1-4 after a 97-92 loss across town at UC San Diego on Monday night. Guard Karris Bilal scored a career-high 36 points on 16 of 27 shooting. This is the second straight home game against a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Aztecs beat Bethune-Cookman 88-75 last Wednesday.

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“Obviously these teams are playing for their payroll. They're playing for their budget,” Dutcher said.

“And so to play two games a day apart is not out of the ordinary for the SWAC teams. It’s a hard schedule.

“And when Bethune came in, they had already been to Texas Tech and Grand Canyon. And so these games are budget games for them. So, they know how they're going to be but they take them anyway. And they compete at a high level against a really unfavorable schedule in the non-conference form.

”Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.