Aztecs dominate Utah State, keep Pac-12 championship, bowl hopes alive

SDSU defeats Utah State 30-13 before an announced crowd of 21,231 (13,646 turnstile) on Saturday night

Mike Lindsay #27 of San Diego State celebrates on the field during the game against Utah State at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 in San Diego, California.

San Diego State, sidetracked this season by illness and injury, hindered by a defenseless defensive one week and an offensive offense another week, somehow is still standing. SDSU’s season goals remain in the realm of possibility after defeating Utah State 30-13 before an announced crowd of 21,231 on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium. The Aztecs could still play for the Pac-12 championship.

Also read 5 Things to Watch: Aztecs QB Stone Saunders, running backs face solid Utah State defense

They are a win away from being bowl eligible for the second straight year. SDSU got back to .500 for the first time since the second week of the season with the victory over Utah State . More importantly, the Aztecs positioned themselves to play for the conference championship with a win over Boise State when the teams meet next week on the Broncos’ blue turf.

Even with a loss, the Aztecs could potentially play for the title by winning a second-place tiebreaker. Boise State clinched a hosting spot in the Dec. 4 title game with a 46-41 victory Saturday night over Oregon State. SDSU’s success Saturday night came against a Utah State defensive unit ranked 38th in the nation in total defense and 28th against rushing defense .

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The Aztecs finished with 410 yards in total offense, boosted by a run game that produced 212 yards with Javion Kinnard and Lucky Sutton leading the way. This, after Utah State held Fresno State to 16 rushing yards a week ago. SDSU turned a 10-7 halftime lead into a comfortable advantage with a third quarter that began with adversity.

The Aztecs quickly moved to midfield after receiving the opening kickoff in the third quarter, but the drive ended abruptly when quarterback Stone Saunders overthrew wide receiver Jaylon Hawkins and Utah State’s D’Angelo Mayes picked off the pass. SDSU’s defense forced Utah State to punt on the ensuing possession.

The Aggies pinned SDSU inside its own 5-yard line, but the Aztecs got some breathing room when Saunders connected with wide receiver Nathan Acevedo for a 43-yard gain down the left sideline. Kinnard advanced the ball 32 yards on four straight carries before the drive stalled at the USU 20. SDSU summoned the field goal unit. Gotta get some points.

Indeed. It was a fake, a beautiful one at that, and produced seven points instead of three. Punter Tashi Dorje, who moonlightrs as SDSU’s holder, took the snap and flicked a no-look pass back over his right shoulder. Kicker Cooper DiLeva grabbed the ball out of the air as edge Kai Wallin, in on special teams, broke free downfield.

DiLeva lofted a pass over an Aggies defender, Wallin hauled it in at the 10-yard line and then tight-roped along the right sideline into the end zone for his first career touchdown. That provided SDSU with a 17-7 lead midway through the third quarter. DiLeva boosted the lead to 20-7 before the quarter ended with a 42-yard field goal, then made a 36-yarder early in the fourth quarter for a 23-7 advantage.

The kicks made him 15-for-16 on field goals this season, the best single-season field goal accuracy percentage in school history. Sutton added a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:12 remaining to make it 30-7. Utah State scored a 5-yard touchdown with 1:10 left to complete the scoring. SDSU appeared to have its hands full the way the game began.

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Utah State took advantage of an Aztecs mistake and survived one of its own to produce a touchdown on the game’s opening drive. The SDSU defense was poised for a three-and-out, but Aztecs safety Josiah Cox was called for pass interference on third-and-6 from the USU 29-yard line. That gave the Aggies a new set of downs, and they advanced the ball to the SDSU 2 over the next nine plays.

On second-and-goal from the 2, Utah State quarterback McCae Hillstead muffed the exchange with running back Noah White and the loose ball went bouncing into the end zone. Both sides had a chance to recover it before Utah State’s Nehemiah Washington fell on it for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead 6 1/2 minutes into the game.

Utah State’s offense has been starved for points this season — the Aggies rank 134th in the nation with 16.9 points a game — so they take whatever they can get. That’s all the points Aggies would get in the first half. And, in fact, after gaining 75 yards on their first drive, they managed only 74 yards over the next 2 1/2 quarters.

They watched SDSU responded with Cooper DiLeva’s 31-yard field field goal in the first quarter and Sutton’s 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for a 10-7 lead at intermission. SDSU may have added another touchdown when Saunders found wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr. open 43 yards downfield in front of the end zone. Emanuel was bumped and tripped by Utah State safety Bryson Taylor as the ball arrived.

The receiver rolled one way into the end zone while the ball bounced away. SDSU coach Sean Lewis gave a sideline official an earful while boos rained down from the stands on the crisp, clear night. The coach, and the fans, were in a better mood by evening’s end.