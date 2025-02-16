Aztecs Dominate Boise State, Proving Their Resilience and NCAA Tournament Potential

San Diego State University's basketball team secured a decisive 64-47 victory over Boise State, showcasing their renewed momentum and solidifying their position as a contender in the Mountain West Conference. The win comes after a challenging stretch for the Aztecs, who faced setbacks and inconsistent performances. Their triumph against Boise State, a team with a strong recent record against them, highlights their resilience and determination. The Aztecs' complete performance, featuring strong defense, efficient offense, and contributions from multiple players, bodes well for their future prospects, particularly in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

San Diego State and Boise State engaged in a 40-minute basketball battle on Saturday night at Viejas Arena, but a single play encapsulates the essence of the Aztecs' crucial 64-47 Mountain West victory: Magoon Gwath soaring from behind to block Tyson Degenhart, the conference's preseason player of the year and Boise State's leading scorer, pinning his layup against the backboard, then scraping it off to initiate a fast break.

This win, while perhaps not their most spectacular performance of the season (beating No. 6 Houston remains a highlight), stands out for its completeness and timely execution. After a string of challenging games—a blowout loss at New Mexico, a rare home defeat against UNLV, and several unconvincing wins against weaker Mountain West opponents—the Aztecs found their momentum. The turning point arrived on Tuesday during halftime against San Jose State, where they trailed 37-20. Coaches drew up offensive adjustments and offered words of encouragement, but the players took matters into their own hands, calling a spontaneous meeting to address their season—and potentially their NCAA Tournament hopes—which hung precariously in the balance. They erased the 17-point deficit in just four minutes and outscored the Spartans 49-29 in the second half. This renewed energy carried over to Saturday's showdown against Boise State, a team that had dominated recent matchups, winning six of the last eight encounters and two of the last three at Viejas Arena. Despite starting the game without points from leading scorer Miles Byrd, the Aztecs (17-6, 10-4) held an eight-point lead at halftime. Byrd ignited the second half with a 3-pointer, and the Aztecs took flight. Boise State (17-8, 9-5) briefly challenged the lead with a 12-0 run, forcing a Brian Dutcher timeout. However, the Aztecs responded with a powerful surge, capped by a lob from Byrd to Gwath for a basket at the buzzer and a baseline jumper by Wayne McKinney III. With 6:32 remaining, a heated exchange between Boise State coach Leon Rice and San Diego State's Scott Brown resulted in a technical foul for Rice. Byrd made one of two free throws, and Nick Boyd added a layup, extending the Aztecs' lead to a comfortable 16 points. This victory showcased an atypical approach for the Aztecs, who usually either fall behind early or establish a modest lead only to crumble just before halftime. Boise State managed only nine points in the opening four minutes and a further nine over the next 16, with a remarkable defensive display from the Aztecs limiting them to a mere nine points in the entire first half. When Gwath blocked Degenhart's shot, pinned it against the backboard, and then snatched it away to initiate a fast break, it epitomized the Aztecs' dominance. The first half also featured notable performances from Boyd, who broke out of a 4-of-27 slump with a pair of 3-pointers, and Jared Coleman-Jones, who executed a dazzling baseline spin move, culminating in a dunk over his defender. While he missed the subsequent free throw, the Aztecs secured the offensive rebound, leading to a Boyd 3-pointer, resulting in a five-point possession. The Aztecs continue their Mountain West schedule, hosting 10th-place Fresno State on Tuesday night and traveling to second-place Utah State on Saturday.





