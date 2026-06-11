Azteca's Benediction: Jimenez's Goal Marks Joyous Start to 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup opened with a powerful celebration at Mexico's Azteca Stadium, where Raul Jimenez's first-ever World Cup goal-a testament to his comeback from a career-threatening injury-secured a 2-0 win over South Africa and helped transform pre-tournament controversy into a vibrant manifestation of football's enduring magic.

The 2026 World Cup commenced in Mexico's iconic Azteca Stadium , a venue steeped in football lore, marking a symbolic departure from the pre-tournament controversies surrounding its expanded format and hosting decisions.

The hallowed ground, which has witnessed legendary moments like Pele's sublime assist and Maradona's 'Hand of God' and 'Goal of the Century', provided a spiritual benediction for this new era of 48 teams and 104 matches. The opening match between Mexico and South Africa transformed initial concerns into a vibrant celebration, largely defined by striker Raul Jimenez.

At 35, Jimenez scored his first World Cup goal, a header that sealed a 2-0 victory, capping a remarkable comeback from a severe skull fracture sustained in 2020. His personal triumph resonated deeply within the Azteca, a stadium known for creating immortality, as the match became a joyous manifestation of national pride and the pure, un bureaucratized joy of football.

The atmosphere was electric long before kick-off: fans ascended the steep, altitude-challenging walkways, tossed paper sombreros like confetti, and roared through an Opening Ceremony capped by a Mexican air-force fly-past. Despite three red cards, the narrative belonged to Jimenez and Mexico's spirited performance, suggesting the tournament might indeed begin with a celebration rather than a lament, harnessing the unique, awe-inspiring energy of the 'Mother Stadium' of the modern World Cup





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