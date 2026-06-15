Aztec Connect Exploited For $2.1 Million

The abandoned DeFi platform Aztec Connect lost about $2.1 million in an exploit, with Aztec Labs saying it has no control over the deprecated smart contracts.

The Aztec Connect platform was deprecated in March 2023, but the immutable smart contract still held over $2 million in crypto assets. Aztec Connect, a deprecated decentralized finance platform, was drained of around $2.1 million in crypto on Sunday after an attacker exploited its verification function.to X on Sunday that it was “investigating a potential exploit affecting Aztec Connect,” adding that around $2.1 million was transferred from the platform’s smart contract, which did not affect users or assets on the current Aztec network.

The exploit is the latest in the $44 million worth of crypto that has been stolen so far this month from at least 12 other exploits,on June 8, followed by the Syscoin Bridge, which saw $8 million swiped in a fake proof exploit the previous day. It said that verified transactions on Aztec Connect’s contract were “not effectively bound to the transaction set enforced by the ZK proof,” allowing its verification path and settlement logic on Ethereum “to interpret the transaction list differently.

” The attacker could then place transactions where the contract credited value without validating it on Ethereum, which created unbacked balances that could then be withdrawn. The attacker did this seven times across seven different assets. The attacker made off with 909 Ether , 270,000 Dai , 167 of wrapped staked ETH and a handful of other cryptocurrencies. rollup on Ethereum.

Aztec Connect was the previous version of the platform that launched in 2022 as a DeFiAztec Connect was deprecated in March 2023, with deposits halted and the team shifting resources to the next-generation Aztec Network.

“Aztec Labs holds no admin keys or control over the system; it cannot be paused or upgraded by us,” the team said. Editorial Policy





Cointelegraph / 🏆 562. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘She’s a gift’: How Epstein exploited his fashion world connections to reach young womenEmails released by the DOJ reveal how some modeling scouts connected Epstein with young women.

Read more »

China’s Xiaomi unveils a robotic arm for automated home EV chargingXiaomi has unveiled a home charging robotic arm designed to automatically connect and charge electric vehicles.

Read more »

Italy’s ‘King of Cashmere’ Brunello Cucinelli on Taking Giuseppe Tornatore’s Docufilm About His Life to the Shanghai Film Fest: ‘It Can Connect With the Chinese Mindset’Italy’s 'King of Cashmere' Brunello Cucinelli on taking Giuseppe Tornatore's docufilm about his life to the Shanghai Film Fest.

Read more »

How to Connect Both Fitbit Air and Google Pixel Watch to Google Health AppUsers can now link both Fitbit Air and Google Pixel Watch to the Google Health app on Android, allowing simultaneous tracking of health and fitness metrics. The app automatically prioritizes device data based on performance and lets users filter metrics by source.

Read more »