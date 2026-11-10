Ayra Starr Teams With Crunchyroll on Manga-Style Starrgirl Album Artwork

Ayra Starr's Starrgirl LP gains manga-style vinyl artwork and a Crunchyroll collaboration, ahead of her Starrgirl World Tour dates in Europe and North America in 2027.

Singer Ayra Starr has announced a new collaboration with Crunchyroll that brings manga-style artwork to her Starrgirl LP. The partnership reflects Starr's well-known passion for anime, and the new vinyl features original artwork that extends the album's sci-fi-inspired visual world. The news arrives alongside her Starrgirl World Tour announcement, which sets dates across Europe and North America.

The Starrgirl album arrived on August 14 through Mavin and Republic Records. It features a wide-ranging list of guest artists, including kwn on 'Amazing', ZAYN on 'Heaven Baby' and Danny Ocean on the 'Hot Body' remix. Starr is the lead artist on the project, which she describes as a deeply personal statement.

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Starrgirl Album Artwork and Crunchyroll Collaboration Details

The Crunchyroll collaboration gives the Starrgirl album a new visual identity built around hand-drawn manga-style art. Starr's team created the Starrgirl character for the album cover, and that character now appears in the vinyl design and across the partnership's content.

Crunchyroll will also release a custom animated visualizer for the album. The platform will host additional content including animated clips set to Starr's music, an interview with Crunchyroll News and exclusive media shared across both Crunchyroll's and Starr's social channels.

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Starr explained that the character was designed to blend modern fashion with traditional dress. She said the look makes a bold yet simple statement, which is why it became the centerpiece of the project's visual identity.

How Moving to New York City Shaped the Album

Starr says her move to New York City and her acting debut helped shape the Starrgirl LP. She credits those changes with pushing her to explore a wider range of sounds and personal themes on the record.

In a statement made on September 23, Starr said that making the album helped her understand that she exists in multitudes. She added that one song could not capture that idea, and that limiting herself to one thing or one sound had made her feel more restless.

Starr described the album as a way of allowing herself to be different forms and different things. She pointed to examples such as cutting her hair, changing her whole aesthetic to black, or trying a sound that felt new to her.

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Chart Performance and the Starrgirl World Tour Schedule

The Starrgirl album reached No. 4 on World Albums, marking Starr's second consecutive top five entry on the chart after her 2024 release. The LP pairs previously released singles such as the Rema-assisted 'Who's Dat Girl' and the Wizkid-featuring 'Gimme Dat' with more daring tracks like the electro-pop midtempo 'Where Do We Go' and the soul-baring 'Misunderstood'.

The Starrgirl World Tour will begin its European leg on January 20, 2027, at Cologne's Live Music Hall. The European dates visit iconic cities including Paris and Milan before concluding on February 2 at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire.

After a brief break, Starr will begin the North American leg on March 18 at Houston's House of Blues. The tour stops in major cities including Atlanta, Brooklyn and Toronto before the grand finale on April 5 at Denver's Summit Music Hall. Starr also recently headlined the halftime show at the London NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars.