Ayr United Chairmen Embark on Epic Atlantic Flight to World Cup in Private Plane

Two Ayr United executives are undertaking a daring transatlantic journey in a small private plane to reach the World Cup in the United States, covering over 4,200 miles with stops in Iceland, Greenland, and Canada before arriving in Boston for Scotland's opening match.

It is a trip of a lifetime for the thousands of Tartan Army footsoldiers descending on the United States for the World Cup . But one pair have taken no chances of missing out on the party - by flying over themselves.

Ayr United chairman David Smith and vice-chairman Fraser MacIntyre embarked on the marathon journey to Boston on Tuesday. The duo is 'country-hopping' they way over Scotland's opening game flying a four-seater, single engine craft which they've dubbed Ayrforceone via a number of gap stops.

Having brought the Cirrus SR22T craft over from Turweston, in north Buckinghamshire to Prestwick, Ayrshire, earlier in the week, the friends then embarked on a four-and-a-half-hour flight to the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik covering some 855 miles. After an overnight stop and re-fuel on the island nation, they set on a 422-mile leg to Greenland before embarking on the trip's longest leg of 925 miles to Iqaluit, the capital of the Canadian territory of Nunavut.

From there, their plan is to fly to Goose Bay in Newfoundland before crossing the border to Boston on Friday in time for Scotland's World Cup opening game against Haiti on Saturday. Mr Smith messaged the Mail from onboard Ayrforceone and said: 'Currently a couple of hours to go to Canada and clear of Greenland. Aiming for Boston on Friday night and yes, we're heading to Miami as we've tickets for all the games.

We're going to head to Goose Bay for tonight.

' The journey comes after the daredevils flew to the Euros in Germany two years ago. The small plane has also come handy for a number of Ayr's away games which both men have attended in their official capacities - but also as fans. Piloted by Mr MacIntyre, his 54-year-old friend has had time to film their air voyage for social media updates.

On Tuesday, they shared a photo of the pair of them standing on the wings of the plane, holding a Saltire. It read: 'Ayrforceone ready to start an epic journey across the Atlantic to see @Scotland NT with captain @Fraz_Mac at the wheel. Survival suits and life jackets are on and keep your fingers crossed we don't need them… First stop Iceland!

' The following day, Mr Smith posted their take off from Reykjavik saying they were headed to Greenland with footage of mountains, icy seas and a gravel runway with words: 'This s*** just got real! ' David Smith (Ayr United chairman, left) and pilot Fraser MacIntyre (Ayr United director) are making an unconventional journey to the World Cup. He also shared a clip of him in his hotel room, with sun streaming through the window saying: 'I think it's morning.

It doesn't get bloody dark here.

' As they left Greenland on Thursday in slightly 'pea soupy' conditions, Mr Smith said: 'Bye Greenland, big flight day today and next stop Canada. ' Mr MacIntyre added: 'We are off to Canada today. We are on the east coast of Greenland and we are going up and over the icecap to Canada to Iqaluit and after that we will refuel and head down to Goose Bay.

' It is estimated the 925-mile leg which is close to the small craft's maximum range of around 1,175 miles could take them up to eight hours to complete. In total, Ayrforceone will cover more than 4,200 miles by the time it lands for the biggest party Scotland has seen in 28 years since the national side last played the World Cup.

This adventurous spirit highlights the dedication of supporters and adds a unique chapter to the footballing folklore surrounding Scotland's return to the global tournament





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Ayr United Chairmen's Epic Atlantic Flight to World CupAyr United chairman David Smith and vice-chairman Fraser MacIntyre are making an extraordinary journey to the World Cup in a four-seater single-engine plane dubbed Ayrforceone. The pair are flying from Scotland to Boston via Iceland, Greenland, and Canada, covering over 4,200 miles to reach Scotland's opening game against Haiti. The adventure, which includes challenging legs near the plane's maximum range, follows a similar trip they made to the Euros in Germany two years ago.

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