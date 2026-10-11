Ayesha Curry Stars in Second Chance Holiday as Kiss With Matthew Daddario Sparks Debate

Ayesha Curry leads the Roku holiday rom-com Second Chance Holiday, and a kissing scene with co-star Matthew Daddario has set off a public debate about her acting career and her marriage to Steph Curry.

Ayesha Curry stars in the Roku holiday romantic comedy Second Chance Holiday, and a kissing scene with co-star Matthew Daddario has become the most discussed part of the film.

Second Chance Holiday Release And Plot

The movie was released in November 2026 and features Curry as its lead. Her husband, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, has shown support for her work during the attention surrounding the role. In the film, Curry plays a woman who believes her romantic life is cursed because she cannot get into a successful relationship. That changes when she reunites with her former high school sweetheart, who is played by Daddario.

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The story is built around second chances and seasonal romance, and it has been promoted as a lighthearted holiday viewing option. Curry told TODAY that the project was exciting and gave her a chance to show a different side of her work. She has been building a broader creative career beyond cooking. She is also an executive producer of the Broadway production of The Lost Boys, and she has said she wants to explore other genres.

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Her public philosophy, as she put it in the TODAY interview, is that life is short and people should do the things they want to do. Curry has acted before, including as a child when she appeared in commercials and in an episode of Hannah Montana. She described Second Chance Holiday as her biggest acting role yet. During an interview, she was asked about her character being superstitious and said she drew inspiration from Steph.

Ayesha Curry And Steph Curry Acting Ambitions

She noted that he is very superstitious and has pregame routines, including naps at certain times, and that everything has to fit. Much of the online conversation has centered on the scene in which Curry kisses Daddario. Clips circulated widely on social media, and viewers split over the moment. Some found the kiss unexpected given Curry's marriage, while others saw it as a standard romantic moment in a romantic comedy.

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy criticized the scene publicly. He questioned why Curry was kissing another man in the film and suggested her past comments about wanting attention made the moment harder to accept. McCoy also said Curry had stated the kiss was not real, and that if that was the case, he respected it. Curry has addressed the scene publicly.

Reports indicate she responded to the attention the kiss received, and Steph Curry showed support by reposting her message to his Instagram Story with the Nina Simone song Feeling Good. Many fans read that as a sign of backing for her work. Sports commentator Jemele Hill defended Curry. In a commentary, Hill pointed out that Curry pursued acting long before she married Steph and argued that criticism of the performance reflected a double standard.

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Online Debate Over Kissing Scene

Hill compared the reaction to attention another actress received for a graphic scene in the film Sinners, and suggested some criticism was rooted in expectations about how a wife and mother should spend her time. Fans have been divided. Some agreed with Hill and said Curry has a right to build a career outside her husband's shadow.

Others argued that the context of her past public remarks, in which she spoke about feeling overlooked by men while other women pursued her husband, made the scene a fair subject for discussion. Some users said having children changed how they viewed the performance. Curry has spoken in the past about feeling insecure about receiving little male attention, a comment that resurfaced as the debate grew. Curry is expected to pursue more acting roles in 2027.

For now, Second Chance Holiday is her most visible project, and its reception shows how public attention on a celebrity's personal life can shape the response to her professional work. Whether the film's kiss becomes a footnote or a lasting talking point may depend on how audiences respond to the rest of her performance and to the projects she takes on next.