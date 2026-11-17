There’s an insidious problem surrounding the NBA. We’ve all heard of “shut up and dribble,” but what about “shut up and look pretty?” It’s a sentiment surr…

We’ve all heard of “shut up and dribble,” but what about “shut up and look pretty? ” It’s a sentiment surrounding players’ wives that has become glaring in the aftermath of the drama around Ayesha Curry, the wife of two-time MVP and four-time NBA champion Steph Curry.which premiered on the Roku channel on Thursday.

That stunned many of Curry’s fans, including former NBA players Nick Young and Gilbert Arenas, who proceeded to discuss the matter on the podcast, “We Said What We Said. ” “The only blemish in the family is the wife in the sense because she doesn’t act like the other superstars’ wives,” Arenas said.

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“ Jordan’s wife, Cookie , that’s Magic’s wife, Savannah , right, where we don’t want to hear you. ” Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and his wife Ayesha Curry smile during All-Star Saturday Night in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

“We want it to be a problem because Steph is so innocent,” he added. The kiss was also discussed by former NFL player Emmanuel Acho on the Speakeasy podcast. He said he wouldn’t tolerate his partner kissing another man while acting.

“It wouldn’t be me,” he said, “It couldn’t be me. ” Added Acho: “…People are just going to use this as a reason to clown Steph. Don’t let your significant other be the reason that you get clowned. ”felt a need to respond to the criticism surrounding Ayesha , who has acted in multiple films, including “Irish Wish” and “Joy to the World,” and the TV show “Hannah Montana.

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” Steph called out Arenas, Young and Acho, as well as anyone else who feels the need to “give an opinion on something you really don’t know about. ” Curry said they were trying to “step on the accomplishments of my wife,” adding that it “speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not allowed to do. ” He also said they were ignorant to “how acting works.

”What happened next showed that Steph’s point was lost. , none of them were directed towards Ayesha. They were all aimed at Steph. There was something really off the mark about that.

Added Arenas: “I’m sorry if he’s offended. I didn’t mean it like that. I was just saying that he’s such a perfect dude… but I am sorry. ”We’ve got a problem.

It’s clear that NBA players’ wives are supposed to be seen, not heard. They’re accessories, not people. Ayesha Curry, left, and Stephen Curry attend a PLEZi Hydration event at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. , Friday, Feb. 13, 2026.

Steph and Ayesha have been married since 2011. They have three children. They appear to have a very strong marriage. Yet whenever Ayesha steps outside the lines of what is deemed acceptable for an NBA player’s wife to say or do, there’s seemingly a mob of indignant internet trolls and pundits who are lying in wait to misguidedly “stand up” for Steph.

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In an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s talk show “Red Table Talk” in 2019, Ayesha acknowledged feeling insecure that she gets “zero” male attention while seeing women constantly throw themselves at her husband. But you know who else was on that podcast? Steph’s own mother, Sonya, who was formerly married to NBA player Dell Curry and seemingly identified with Ayesha’s point by comforting her, saying, “You’re not looking.

” Ayesha also received a ton of backlash after opening up about her career ambitions in an appearance on the podcast “Call Her Daddy” in August 2025. Ayesha Curry departs NBC Studios after an appearance on the Today Show in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

“No,” she said. “So, I didn’t want kids. I didn’t want to get married. I thought I was going to be a career girl and that’s it.

And I had my eyes set on my goals, and I was never the little girl that, like, dreamt about the wedding dress and all of that, and then it happened so early in my life. ”“I wouldn’t change a thing, of course,” she added. She’s ungrateful. How dare she say those things.

Poor Steph. It’s absurd. Steph, the very person whom the angry mobs were purporting to defend. It can be summed up in five words.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and his wife Ayesha Curry smile during All-Star Saturday Night in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Ayesha Curry, left, and Stephen Curry attend a PLEZi Hydration event at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. , Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. Ayesha Curry departs NBC Studios after an appearance on the Today Show in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.