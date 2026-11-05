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Ayesha Curry fires back after movie kiss with another man goes viral

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Ayesha Curry fires back after movie kiss with another man goes viral
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Ayesha Curry addressed fans reposting a clip of her kissing co-star Matthew Daddario in the film “Second Chance Holiday.”

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry watch the U.S. Open men’s final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the Flushing borough of Queens, New York, Sept. 7, 2025.

In the film, Ayesha plays Chelsea, a woman who has endured a string of Christmas breakups who then reunites with her high school sweetheart upon returning to her hometown. Several social media accounts have posted a clip of Curry and Daddario kissing in the film. Many fan reactions were over the top.

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Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on after a 2026 Emirates NBA Cup game against the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco on Oct. 30, 2026. Ayesha is right to call this out, as on-screen romance with a co-star is an unavoidable reality of what being an actor is like and surely something Steph was on board with.

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Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry watch the U.S. Open men's final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the Flushing borough of Queens, New York, Sept. 7, 2025. Ayesha Curry and Matthew Daddario preparing to kiss during"Second Chance Holiday". . Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on after a 2026 Emirates NBA Cup game against the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco on Oct. 30, 2026.

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