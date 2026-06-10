Ayesha Curry Dazzles at 2026 Tony Awards in Monse Gown

Ayesha Curry, known for her fashion-forward style, made a statement at the 2026 Tony Awards with her vibrant, feathered ombre gown by Monse. The wife of Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry accessorized with bejeweled chandelier earrings and a matching lip stain and lipstick combo, letting the dress be the focal point of her ensemble. This wasn't Ayesha's first high fashion moment in New York City, as she attended the ceremony as a producer of the Broadway musical 'The Lost Boys: A Musical'.

Ayesha Curry , wife of Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, brought a touch of Old Hollywood glamour to Broadway 's biggest night at the 2026 Tony Awards .

Stepping out solo on the blue carpet, Ayesha turned heads in a vibrant, feathered ombre gown by Monse. The dress featured a relaxed high neckline with an asymmetrical plunge, transitioning into a dramatic helicopter skirt at the hem. She accessorized with bejeweled chandelier earrings and a matching lip stain and lipstick combo, opting to let the dress be the focal point by forgoing a necklace.

Ayesha's fashion-forward choice was a departure from her and Stephen's sleek black ensembles at the 2026 Met Gala just last month. This wasn't Ayesha's first high fashion moment in New York City, as she attended the ceremony as a producer of the Broadway musical 'The Lost Boys: A Musical'





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