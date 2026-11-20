Aydha Mehnaz, who cut her teeth at Mugler and Moynat, has launched New York-based communications consultancy Avari with an eye on South Asia.

As luxury continues to deepen its ties with the arts and broader creative industries, a new communication consultancy seeks to help shape the voices in this conversation across cultures.

Called Avari, a Sanskrit word that loosely translates to “limitless” or “boundless,” it will offer a range of advisory and public relations services for luxury brands, whether established or emerging, as well as talent management.

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“We can no longer hold a single vision of who the luxury consumer is, or of the talents driving our creative industries,” Mehnaz told WWD. “People carry multifaceted identities shaped by many cultural contexts it’s time our practices reflected that, instead of filing it away as ‘niche’ or ‘minority. ’”Mehnaz will continue her role at Moynat, where she has served as head of global brand relations for the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned leather goods house since 2024.

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A biochemistry and biotechnology graduate of North South University in Dhaka, Bangladesh, she got her start in fashion with a blog on fashion and beauty that rose to prominence for stylish hijab tips. Switching to marketing, she then pursued a double master’s degree in luxury brand management from Esmod Paris. Mehnaz joined Mugler in 2019, where she started as communications coordinator and rose up to head of VIP and media relations for its fashion arm. She subsequently joined Moynat.

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