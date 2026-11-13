Axon ALPR Donation Rejected for Western Avenue Sex Trafficking Cameras

Council District 13 rejects Axon's free automated license plate readers for Western Avenue, halting LAPD's planned deployment aimed at combating sex trafficking in the Olympic and Koreatown areas.

Council District 13 has officially rejected a donation of automated license plate readers ( ALPR s) from Axon Enterprise, effectively halting the Los Angeles Police Department's plan to install surveillance technology along Western Avenue. The corridor, which stretches between Olympic and Santa Monica boulevards, was the primary target for these devices as part of a broader strategy to combat suspected sex trafficking.

Council District 13 Rejects Axon Technology

Andoni Elias Nava, a spokesperson for Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez, confirmed that the district declined the equipment because it utilized license plate recognition capabilities. Nava stated that the office is fundamentally against ALPRs and does not want to see this specific technology deployed in their jurisdiction. The rejection came after Axon, a major supplier of body-worn cameras and stun guns to the LAPD, offered to donate the systems to the Olympic Station.

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The decision marks a significant pivot in the approach to public safety along this busy thoroughfare. While the donation was intended to be fully funded by Axon, the district's refusal means the technology will not be installed as originally proposed by police leadership.

Dispute Over Funding and Operational Control

Tensions regarding the project's financial backing and operational status surfaced during a recent Wilshire Center-Koreatown Neighborhood Council meeting. Senior Lead Officer Harry Cho indicated that the cameras were initially expected to be funded by both Council District 13 and Council District 10. Cho stated that CD13 subsequently pulled its proposed funding contribution, leaving the project in limbo.

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However, Cho later clarified that the city never committed any direct funding for the cameras, asserting that the equipment from Axon was supposed to be a complete donation to the police department. He emphasized that there was no city funding given that was subsequently pulled, contradicting the narrative that municipal funds were rescinded. The confusion highlights the complex interplay between private tech donations and municipal budget allocations for public safety initiatives.

LAPD Strategy and Community Safety Concerns

The LAPD had previously outlined a plan to install eighteen cameras along the Western Avenue corridor, with operations potentially beginning by July. The department emphasized that these devices would include live-feed monitoring and license plate recognition to help identify individuals involved in human trafficking and those targeting minors. This initiative was framed as part of a broader effort to ensure public safety ahead of major events such as the World Cup and the 2028 Olympics.

During a meeting on November 4, LAPD Officer Dan Chavez highlighted recent enforcement actions, noting an operation that resulted in multiple arrests related to sex work. Chavez reported that one sex worker provided critical information leading to the arrest of a suspect accused of pimping, illustrating the department's reliance on community intelligence alongside technological surveillance.

Advocates Oppose Increased Surveillance

Despite the police department's intentions, advocates for sex workers and community organizations have raised strong objections to the planned surveillance. Jayme Kusyk, a resident of Koreatown and a member of the Stop LAPD Spying Coalition, argued that replacing ALPRs with conventional cameras does not solve the underlying issues of criminalization.

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Kusyk stated that any increase in camera density is harmful to the community, regardless of whether they track license plates. She warned that increased surveillance could make clients more volatile and fail to reduce the demand for sex work. The abolitionist group continues to fight for fewer cameras in the neighborhood, viewing all forms of police monitoring as detrimental to the safety and rights of workers in the area.

Next Steps for Council District 13

Following the rejection of the ALPR technology, Councilmember Soto-Martínez's office is exploring alternative surveillance solutions that do not utilize license plate reading features. A spokesperson for the councilmember indicated that the district is now considering standard cameras that will be maintained by the Bureau of Street Lighting. The specific details, including the number of cameras and their exact placement, are still being developed over the coming months.

Councilmember Soto-Martínez is expected to bring a revised proposal to the City Council before the end of the year. The department confirmed on Thursday that the ALPR cameras have not been installed along the Western corridor and that the specific project is currently on hold. Council District 10, which also shares jurisdiction over the Western Avenue segment, did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the stalled initiative.