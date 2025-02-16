Axios Publishes Misleading Article on Immigration Arrests

Axios publishes a deceptive news piece claiming that President Biden's border patrol apprehended more undocumented migrants than President Trump's did during his first month in office. The article ignores the significant drop in illegal crossings since Trump took office, creating a false narrative about Biden's border security effectiveness.

A recent news piece published by Axios presents a misleading narrative regarding immigration arrests under the Biden and Trump administrations. The article deceptively claims that Joe Biden's border patrol apprehended more undocumented migrants in November 2023 than President Trump 's border patrol did during his first month in office. This claim ignores crucial context and relies on a flawed comparison.

The article acknowledges that illegal border crossings have significantly decreased since President Trump took office, with a 92% drop according to Tom Homan, Trump's former border czar. This decline in illegal crossings naturally leads to fewer apprehensions. The Axios piece, however, fails to adequately address this context, creating a false impression that Biden's administration is more effective at border security. The article's author, Russell Contreras, has a history of promoting biased information regarding immigration. Contreras previously claimed that Biden had the most secure border in American history, a statement contradicted by the surge in illegal crossings witnessed after that declaration. This pattern of disseminating misleading information raises serious concerns about the article's credibility and its potential to influence public perception on immigration





