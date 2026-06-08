Axiom Space and Prada Unveil Advanced Cooling Garment for Moon Mission Spacesuits

Luxury fashion house Prada partners with aerospace company Axiom Space to develop the Liquid Cooling and Ventilation Garment (LCVG), an essential underlayer for NASA's Artemis spacesuits that will protect astronauts on the lunar surface by regulating body temperature and providing respiratory support.

Axiom Space and Prada have unveiled the Liquid Cooling and Ventilation Garment ( LCVG ), a crucial underlayer designed for astronauts wearing the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit during NASA's upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.

The LCVG addresses the critical challenge of thermal regulation and life support during extravehicular activities. It functions by circulating cold water through a network of tubes that are integrated throughout the garment, targeting major muscle groups to absorb metabolic heat generated by the astronaut's body. This system is essential for maintaining a comfortable body temperature in the harsh lunar environment, where temperatures can fluctuate dramatically.

Furthermore, the garment incorporates a backup cooling system to ensure redundancy and safety. Beyond thermal control, the LCVG also plays a vital role in the astronaut's respiratory system. It supplies fresh oxygen and vents exhaled carbon dioxide to a dedicated scrubber system, ensuring a continuous supply of breathable air. The collaboration between Axiom Space, a commercial space station developer, and Prada, the luxury Italian fashion house, represents a fusion of engineering rigor and advanced material design.

Lorenzo Bertelli, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Sustainability at Prada Group, emphasized the achievement, stating it stems from the unique combination of Axiom's space expertise and Prada's know-how in design, patternmaking, and advanced materials. Russell Ralston, Senior Vice President of Spacecraft Development for Axiom Space, highlighted its importance: "Every minute astronauts spend outside their vehicle, the LCVG is working to keep them safe.

It manages their thermal environment, supports their breathing, and does it all while they're pushing their bodies to the limit.

" These spacesuits, including the LCVG component, are being developed for NASA's Artemis IV lunar mission, which aims to return humans to the moon's surface as early as 2028, marking the first crewed lunar landing since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. The initial news text also contained a series of weather warnings and watches for various regions in Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah, including the Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains, Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley, Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons, Mogollon Rim areas, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, and Yavapai County Mountains.

These alerts pertained to conditions from Monday through the following Sunday, specifying different time frames in Mountain Daylight Time and Mountain Standard Time. However, the core substantive news content focuses on the space suit announcement from Axiom Space and Prada





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Axiom Space Prada LCVG Spacesuit NASA Artemis Moon Landing Lunar Mission Cooling System Spacewalk

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