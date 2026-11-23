Landlord receives £1,578 compensation and interest after Axa delays payment of £1,010 hotel claim for sewage flood by 30 months due to loss adjuster inefficiencies.

A landlord in Malmesbury, Wiltshire, has been awarded significant compensation after Axa delayed payment for a £1,010 hotel bill by thirty months. The delay followed a severe sewage leak in April 2024 that rendered a rented flat uninhabitable due to blocked building drains.

The Incident and Initial Claim Process

In April 2024, the drains in the building block serving the property became blocked, causing sewage from the flat above to empty into the landlord's unit via the toilet and bath. The tenant attempted to resolve the issue herself but ultimately had to move out to a hotel until the property was cleared. The landlord covered the cost of this emergency accommodation personally before submitting a claim through the block's management agent, Ringley.

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Ringley holds the buildings insurance for the property and submitted a claim to insurer Axa for the total incident costs, which amounted to £13,802. The landlord's specific share of this claim, covering the hotel stay, was £1,010. Despite the claim being submitted in May 2024, neither Ringley nor the landlord received payment for three years.

The Role of Loss Adjusters and Systemic Delays

Upon receiving the claim in May 2024, Axa passed it to its appointed loss adjuster, Woodgate & Clark. These third-party companies are responsible for independently investigating claims, collecting evidence, and recommending payout amounts to the insurer. However, the process dragged on far beyond industry norms.

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According to loss assessors Morgan Clark, even the most complex buildings insurance claims should typically resolve within eight months. This case remained unresolved at thirty months. Ringley raised a formal complaint with Woodgate & Clark, which was upheld in July 2026, resulting in £100 in compensation for the firm, yet the primary claim remained unpaid.

Axa's Explanation for the Three-Year Standoff

Axa attributed the delay to a combination of logistical failures and staffing issues. The insurer stated that quotations for repairs were submitted by Ringley to Woodgate & Clark between May and June 2024. However, a second drain problem in August required additional cleaning and repair costs to be added to the claim, further complicating the investigation.

Repair work was scheduled between May and November 2025 but faced delays due to contractor illness and lack of building access. A new contractor had to be appointed, pushing completion to the end of December 2025. Furthermore, Ringley reported that communications with Woodgate & Clark were disrupted by staff changes at the loss adjuster firm, leading to ignored inquiries during the chase for payment between January and July.

Resolution and Financial Settlement for the Landlord

After media intervention, Axa promptly settled the original claim and issued substantial compensation for the inconvenience. The insurer paid the landlord a total of £1,578, comprising £1,400 in compensation and £178.45 in interest. Axa spokespersons apologized for the delay, acknowledging the significant inconvenience caused to the policyholder.

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Additionally, Axa paid Ringley £1,196.64 in interest to reimburse the delay in paying back the firm's own repair costs. The landlord, who is not a direct holder of the buildings insurance policy but contributes to it via service charges, received the full reimbursement for the tenant's emergency accommodation costs alongside the punitive damages for the administrative failure.