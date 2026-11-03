AWS Purchases West Richland Land for $264 Million Data Center Deal

Amazon Web Services acquires a major property in West Richland for $264 million, expanding its cloud infrastructure footprint in Washington state's energy-rich region.

Amazon Web Services finalized a significant real estate acquisition by purchasing land in West Richland, Washington, for $264 million. This transaction represents a major capital investment in the region's technology infrastructure. The deal secures a substantial plot of land specifically intended for the construction of a new high-capacity data center.

The purchase highlights the continued expansion of cloud computing assets within Washington state. By acquiring this property, Amazon Web Services ensures it has the necessary physical space to build out critical server infrastructure. The location in Benton County is strategically chosen for its proximity to reliable power sources and fiber-optic networks.

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Infrastructure Expansion and Economic Impact

The $264 million investment signals strong confidence in the local economic environment. Data centers require vast amounts of electricity and water, making their placement a key consideration for municipal planning. The deal is expected to bring significant construction jobs to the area during the building phase.

Once operational, the facility will support the growing demand for cloud storage and computing services. This type of infrastructure is essential for modern digital economies. The presence of a major tech giant in West Richland can attract additional related businesses and technology workers to the region. Local officials view the deal as a positive indicator of long-term economic stability.

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Strategic Location in Benton County

West Richland sits in the heart of the Tri-Cities area, a region known for its industrial base and energy resources. The availability of hydroelectric power from the Columbia River is a critical factor for data center operators. Low energy costs are a primary driver for locating these energy-intensive facilities in the Pacific Northwest.

The specific site chosen by Amazon Web Services offers the scale required for next-generation data operations. These modern centers utilize advanced cooling systems and redundant power supplies to ensure high availability. The acquisition allows for careful planning regarding environmental impact and community integration.

Broader Tech Sector Growth in Washington

This purchase adds to the growing list of major technology investments in Washington state. Amazon has long been a dominant force in the state's economy, with its headquarters in Seattle. However, data center expansions in eastern Washington are becoming increasingly prominent.

The deal underscores the shift of heavy infrastructure away from urban centers to areas with ample space and resources. West Richland is positioned to benefit from this trend. The investment reinforces the state's reputation as a hub for digital innovation and cloud services.