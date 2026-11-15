Away Netflix Canceled After One Season Despite Hilary Swank Star Power

Netflix canceled the space drama Away after one season due to high production costs. The show stars Hilary Swank in the first mission to Mars, ending its 10-episode arc.

Netflix has officially canceled the science fiction series Away after its initial ten-episode run, concluding the story of humanity's first crewed mission to Mars. The streamer made the decision to axe the show in October 2020, mere weeks after the original series premiere in September 2020.

The cancellation leaves the narrative at a point of partial closure, despite the show's early streaming success and critical interest. Executive producers and the network cited the high financial burden of producing the sci-fi drama as the primary driver for the decision to not renew the series for a second season.

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Production Costs Drive Cancellation Decision

Individual episodes of the series cost approximately six million dollars to produce, a budget that ultimately proved unsustainable for the platform. This high per-episode expense, combined with the overall production costs, led Netflix to halt further development of the project in October 2020.

The financial reality of creating realistic space environments and managing complex visual effects for a ten-episode order placed significant strain on the studio. Despite viewer engagement during the initial release window, the economic model required for a multi-season sci-fi epic did not align with the network's current strategic priorities.

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Away Follows First International Mars Crew

Hilary Swank stars as Emma Green, the NASA astronaut selected to command the Atlas spacecraft on this historic journey. The crew includes Indian pilot and medical officer Ram Arya played by Ray Panthaki, Chinese chemist Lu Wang played by Vivian Wu, Russian cosmonaut Misha Popov played by Mark Ivanir, and British botanist Kwesi Weisberg-Abban played by Ato Essandoh.

The ten-episode series chronicles the three-year journey to the Red Planet, focusing heavily on the interpersonal dynamics of the international team. Emma Green faces immediate challenges to her leadership following an early emergency aboard the Atlas, requiring her to earn the trust of her diverse crew while navigating the dangers of deep space travel.

Family Drama Unfolds on Earth

A significant portion of the narrative takes place millions of miles away from the spacecraft, following Matt Logan, Emma's husband, and their daughter, Alexis Logan. Matt Logan, portrayed by Josh Charles, is a former astronaut who could not join the expedition due to prior medical issues.

Shortly after Emma's departure, Matt Logan suffers a stroke, compounding the family's separation crisis. Talitha Bateman plays Alexis Logan, who struggles to cope with the absence of her mother while simultaneously caring for her recovering father. The storyline draws thematic parallels to Interstellar, emphasizing emotional stakes over pure technical survival.

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Mission Challenges and Narrative Closure

The crew aboard the Atlas faces equipment malfunctions, including damaged solar panels and failing water reclamation systems. These technical failures force the astronauts to rely on one another, highlighting the tension between professional duties and personal relationships. The series prioritizes the emotional lives of the characters over relentless action sequences.

Although canceled in October 2020, the ten episodes provide a largely self-contained story with a definitive ending for the first season. Viewers can watch the complete arc of the Atlas mission, which offers closure for the characters despite the lack of a second season to explore the aftermath of their return.