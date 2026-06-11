Award-winning photo reveals how a couple taught a flock of birds to migrate to Spain

The Northern Bald Ibis, an endangered bird species, was raised in Germany and taught to migrate south for the winter. The birds imprinted on the couple, forming a strong bond, and willingly followed the aircraft guided by calls and shouts.

An award-winning photo has revealed how a couple taught a flock of birds to migrate to Spain by flying 1,615 miles alongside them in a paraglider.

The Northern Bald Ibis, an endangered bird species, was raised in Germany and taught to migrate south for the winter. The birds imprinted on the couple, forming a strong bond, and willingly followed the aircraft guided by calls and shouts. The journey took 50 days and the photo was taken in 2024 by Gunnar Hartmann.

The Northern Bald Ibis' natural migratory instinct was lost when it went extinct in Europe more than 400 years ago, so researchers had to physically teach them how to make their way back. Climate change led to the change of destination from Italy to Spain. The goal is for the released birds to return to their breeding grounds in their third year and eventually lead the next generation, creating a new migratory tradition.

The competition aims to capture the worldwide realities of scientific work both in the laboratory and the field





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Northern Bald Ibis Migration Austria Germany Spain Climate Change Researchers Bond Guided Calls Shouts Migration Instinct Extinct Destination Breeding Grounds Independent Migratory Tradition Competition Scientific Work Laboratory Field Researchers Divers Coral Probiotics Village Red Sea Saudi Arabia Rising Water Temperatures Climate Change Adaptation Hectic Work Contemplation

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