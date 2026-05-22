Award-winning Japanese manga 'Delicious in Dungeon' anime production company Studio Trigger announces sequel production via teaser

The Anime for the successful Japanese manga 'Delicious in Dungeon' is in production. The ongoing production lasted for two years as it focused on adaptation. The Anime gained recognition with its highly successful approaches to render it as one of the best fantasies of the 2020s. As expected, the studio released the show after two years of production.

The anime is based on the award-winning manga of Ryoko Kui. The studio decided to adapt it as they were aware of its culmination. The anime gained immense recognition after its highly successful debut and has become one of the best fantasies of the 2020s.

After two years of production, the studio released the show. However, there have been no updates on its continuation, neither the release window. The studio hasn't shared their intentions yet. Fans are eagerly awaiting more information on their upcoming season.

The official exhibition held in Los Angeles during the Anime Expo. While the LA exhibition is open, the New York City exhibition has been announced. The first season of the anime followed 52 chapters of the manga in 24 episodes. Up till now, the anime has only one announcement teaser for its sequel. The studio has not given any details as of now





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