Award-Winning Hwyl Sauna Forced to Relocate from Pembrokeshire Harbour

Hwyl Outdoor Sauna must move from its Pembrokeshire harbour site due to planning refusals, with owner Kerry Evans appealing the decision while seeking a new venue.

The owner of Hwyl Outdoor Sauna, Kerry Evans, has been compelled to relocate her award-winning mobile business from its popular harbour setting in Pembrokeshire following a refusal by national park planners. The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority denied Ms Evans' application to permanently house the wood-fired sauna at its current location in June 2024, ruling that the structure harmed the conservation area.

Planning Committee Refuses Permanent Permit

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park planning committee officially rejected the request to keep the sauna at the harbour in July of this year, despite granting temporary permission for two years starting in June 2024. Officials cited that the sauna's placement reduced public access along the existing promenade route and negatively impacted the setting of the Saundersfoot Conservation Area. The committee also noted that the application included a booking office that exceeded original permissions and lacked a necessary flood assessment, which further displeased the reviewing officers.

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Community Support and Online Petition

More than 650 individuals have signed an online petition demanding that officials allow Hwyl Outdoor Sauna to remain at its current seaside location, demonstrating significant local backing for the small business. Ms Evans, who leads the company that won Sauna of the Year 2026-27 at the Wales Prestige Awards, emphasized the unique value of the site, noting that part of the magic lies in the view and the amazing light of the Pembrokeshire coast. She stated that patrons who feel uptight emerge from the sessions relaxed, highlighting the sense of space and connection with the outside world that the business provides to the community.

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Alternative Site at Coppet Hall Beach

While appealing the decision to remove the business from the harbour, Ms Evans has been granted permission to relocate Hwyl Outdoor Sauna to Coppet Hall beach in Saundersfoot, a move supported by the local community council. The council confirmed that the new venue presents more manageable flood risks and offers scenic views of the beach and Monkstone Point, ensuring the business can continue to operate effectively. Ms Evans thanked her customers for their continued support and expressed her eagerness to welcome them to the new site once the final move date is established.

Ongoing Appeal Against Relocation Order

Despite the approved alternative location, the small business owner is currently finalizing the relocation date and has formally lodged an appeal against the planning committee's decision to evict her from the harbour. Ms Evans made it clear that her mission remains unchanged and that her story at the harbour is not yet over due to this ongoing legal challenge. She continues to advocate for the preservation of her original site, balancing the administrative requirements of a new location with her desire to maintain the business's original coastal charm in Pembrokeshire.