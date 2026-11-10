Awake Netflix Release Date Confirmed for Hayden Christensen Thriller

Awake, Joby Harold's 2007 thriller, is set to arrive on Netflix, letting viewers revisit a heart transplant story about a paralyzed but conscious patient.

Netflix has officially confirmed that the 2007 psychological thriller Awake will arrive on its streaming platform, giving viewers a definitive date to watch the film featuring Hayden Christensen and Jessica Alba. The announcement resolves previous uncertainty regarding when the movie would become available for home viewing after its long theatrical history.

The film centers on Clay Beresford, a wealthy financier who requires a heart transplant due to a serious medical condition and rare blood type. After finding a compatible donor, Clay chooses his close friend Dr. Jack Harper to perform the surgery despite his mother Lilith's preference for the renowned Dr. Jonathan Neyer.

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Clay marries his fiancée Sam Lockwood shortly before the procedure, placing his personal life and major surgery in the same tight window. The story follows his journey as he prepares for the operation that is destined to change his life in terrifying ways.

The surgery takes a dark turn when Clay experiences anesthetic awareness, leaving him conscious but completely paralyzed during the heart transplant. Unable to alert the medical team, he overhears conversations revealing that the people operating on him have a plan to kill him.

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Hayden Christensen stars as Clay Beresford while Jessica Alba portrays Samantha Lockwood-Tunnel in the leading roles. Terrence Howard plays Dr. Jack Harper with Lena Olin appearing as Lilith Beresford in key supporting capacities.

The supporting cast also includes Nathalie Efron as Mary Beresford and Fisher Stevens as Dr. Eugene Puttnam providing depth to the medical conspiracy narrative. Critics have described the film as an outlandish thriller that remains fun if viewers ignore its contrived nature.

Awake premiered in theatres on November 30, 2007 under the direction of Joby Harold who wrote and directed the project. The Netflix arrival brings this earlier thriller project back into view for modern audiences seeking suspenseful content.

For viewers, the streaming release offers a way to judge whether the surgical suspense works as intended in a comfortable home setting. The film rests on a single premise that depends heavily on how tightly it builds tension inside the operating room.

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Fans of Hayden Christensen can see how his character fits into the medical conspiracy when the title becomes available on the platform. Jessica Alba and Terrence Howard also deliver performances that anchor the dramatic stakes of the narrative.

The release lets audiences experience the full scope of the plot without the constraints of a theatrical run. It provides a fresh opportunity to evaluate the critical reception that once labeled the film as implausible yet entertaining.

This update confirms the streaming status for a movie that has remained a cult favorite among thriller enthusiasts for nearly two decades. The availability on Netflix ensures broader access to the story than was possible at its initial 2007 debut.

Viewers should check the Netflix platform directly for the specific start date as details continue to roll out. The confirmation marks a significant moment for fans of the genre who have waited for this title to return to digital shelves.