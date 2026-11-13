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Avalanche Stanley Cup Final

Avs lose MacKinnon, Makar to injury in 4-3 overtime loss at Ottawa

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Avs lose MacKinnon, Makar to injury in 4-3 overtime loss at Ottawa
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Shane Pinto celebrated his 26th birthday by scoring in overtime and the Senators beat the Avs 4-3 on Thursday night after the Avalanche lost superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar to injuries

OTTAWA, Ontario — Shane Pinto celebrated his 26th birthday by scoring his second goal of the game 2:08 into overtime and the Ottawa Senators beat Colorado 4-3 on Thursday night after the Avalanche lost superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar to injuries.

MacKinnon and Makar left in the second period because of lower-body injuries. MacKinnon left with just over eight minutes remaining after a check from Artem Zub in the hip area and was seen grabbing his right side. Makar was injured moments earlier. Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson also scored for the Senators .

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Linus Ullmark returned to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 21 and made 26 saves. Arturi Lehkonen, Parker Kelly and Gabriel Landeskog scored for the Avalanche . Scott Wedgewood stopped 22 shots. The Senators tied it with 3:56 remaining in regulation when Batherson snagged a loose puck in the crease and buried his 10th of the season.

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In OT, Pinto intercepted a pass in Colorado’s zone and fired in a wrist shot. Up next Avalanche: At Montreal on Saturday night. Senators: At Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

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