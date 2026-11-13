Avril Lavigne welcomes her first child: 'Our princess has arrived'

The 'Complicated' singer did not disclose the name of the baby's father.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 26: Avril Lavigne attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2024 in Paris, France.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 22: Avril Lavigne attends the "Deadpool & Wolverine" New York Premiere on July 22, 2024 in New York City. In one she and her partner can be seen holding the newborn’s tiny hand, in another Lavigne is cradling the baby, who is wearing a leopard-print onesie, to her chest, and in the in the last phot, there’s a dad, mom, and baby pair of checkerboard Vans sneakers sitting on a skateboard.

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“Our Mini F---ing Princes has arrived,” Lavigne wrote in the caption, an allusion to the lyrics of her song “Girlfriend,” where she declares herself the “Mother F---ing Princess. ”PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 26: Avril Lavigne attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2024 in Paris, France.

In 2024 while on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Lavigne was asked if she was seeing anyone, to which she responded with a shrug and a decline to answer. She did share some of her relationship must-haves, saying, “The most important thing is finding someone that you’re compatible with.

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” “Obviously, it all just sounds cliché,” she continued, “someone that is trustworthy, ‘cause if you don’t have that, you’re just never going to feel grounded in the relationship, and you’re going to be spinning. ” Lavigne has been married twice, first two Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2009, then to Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Avril Lavigne attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. She has also reportedly dated socialite Brandon Davis, “That 70s Show” star Wilmer Valderrama, and Brody Jenner, as well as record producer J.R. Rotem, Phillip Sarofim, and Pete Jonas.

Most recently, Lavigne was engaged to singer Mod Sun in 2022, but the engagement was called off a year later. Dripping Springs resident wins $2.5 million on scratch-off ticket purchased in AustinMobile groomer, dog found dead in van on Far Northwest SideThe outage affected a range of Microsoft 365 services connected to Exchange Online and email, the company said.3