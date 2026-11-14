Avril Lavigne Welcomes Her First Child At Age 42

The singer announced the arrival of her baby girl with a profane Instagram post.

Beneath a carousel of three black-and-white photos, Lavigne wrote “Our Mini Fucking Princess has arrived,” followed by emojis depicting a baby bottle, a crown, and a pink heart and bow.

One photo shows Lavigne cradling an infant dressed in an animal-print onesie and matching headband, while another shows three pairs of Vans on a skateboard. No other details, including information on the baby's name or if Lavigne has a co-parent, were provided.that “Avril has been enjoying time with her family while working on her new album and wants to thank the fans for all of their love!

Also read Avril Lavigne welcomes her first child: It's a (skater) girl

” Lavigne has been married twice: once to Canadian guitarist Deryck Whibley and then to Chad Kroeger, the Canadian frontman of the band Nickelback. That latter partnership ended in 2018, but in 2022 she almost tied the knot a third time,One constant in Lavigne's life has been strong bond she shares with her parents.

When, in May 2025, she brought her mother on stage at Madison Square Garden, she: “Ever since I was a little girl, both my mom and dad saw something in me and encouraged me to practice very hard and pursue my dream of becoming a singer/ musician. They made a lot of sacrifices for me and I could not be where I am today without them. ” Continuing, she wrote, “I am grateful to both my parents.

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Thank you for everything, I love you both! ” Lavigne was still a teenager when her parents allowed her to leave high school to pursue her dream, and her debut at age 17 was a smash hit. Her success continued with singles including 2002's chart-topper “Complicated" and 2021 song “Bite Me. ” Though Friday's announcement was a surprise to most, Lavigne has never been quiet about her desire to become a mom when the time is right.

Speaking within 2013, she laid out her plan: "I want one or two , but not right now," the then-29-year old said.

"Like, in the future. Eventually.

"Three years into her Service95 Book Club, the performer turned podcast host has emerged as a leading literacy advocate. For, Lipa gathers with Douglas Stuart, Brit Bennett, Patti Smith, Roxane Gay, Jennifer Clement, Patrick Radden Keefe, and Min Jin Lee to discuss how she curates her monthly reads, and combats doomscrolling and AI. Plus, she has the perfect “gateway-drug book” recommendation.

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