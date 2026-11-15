Avril Lavigne Shares First Photos of Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Instagram Post

Avril Lavigne celebrated the arrival of her first child with a family photo featuring checkered Vans and a skateboard, hinting at a punk-rock legacy for her newborn daughter.

pop-punk way ever. Care to wager a guess? Did she mock up a fake Warped Tour poster? Make a fakefor her daughter?

Give her baby severe side bangs and make it look like she was taking a high-angle selfie on a digital camera? No, but she did get the baby a pair of checkered slip-on Vans. In an Instagram post captioned, “Our Mini Fucking Princess has arrived 🎀👑🍼🩷,” Lavigne shared three black-and-white photos. After a photo of Lavigne and her partner holding their daughter’s hand and one holding her baby, Lavigne shared the real pièce de résistance.

Also read Avril Lavigne announces arrival of first baby, shares sweet Vans tribute

In the pic, three pairs of Vans — presumably his, hers, and baby’s — rest atop a skateboard. It’s nice to see that Lavigne is not only setting up her baby to be cooler than all of her peers, but preparing her for a lifetime of being called a “sk8r girl. ”The Man Sleeping With a GoonerIs Cheating Okay If You End Up With the Love of Your Life?

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