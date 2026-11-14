Avril Lavigne Announces Birth of First Child

Avril Lavigne reveals the birth of her first daughter in a surprise Instagram post, ending speculation about her personal life after her split from Mod Sun.

Canadian pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne has officially confirmed the arrival of her first child, announcing the birth of a baby girl in a social media post on Friday. The 42-year-old singer and songwriter shared the news with her massive following, marking a significant new chapter in her personal life without revealing the identity of the father.

Official Announcement of New Arrival

Lavigne posted a series of black-and-white photographs to Instagram captioned 'Our Mini F***ing Princess has arrived.' The images featured the musician tenderly cradling her newborn daughter, who was dressed in a distinctive leopard print onesie. This public declaration came as a surprise to fans, as Lavigne had not been publicly known to be pregnant or in a romantic relationship recently.

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The post quickly garnered significant attention, accumulating over 718,000 likes within just one hour of being uploaded. However, Lavigne disabled the comment section for the announcement, preventing public discussion on the specific details surrounding the child's conception or the identity of the father.

Recent Romantic History and Split

The announcement follows a turbulent period in Lavigne's personal life, particularly regarding her previous engagement to musician Mod Sun, who is now 39. In February 2023, Mod Sun stated he was blindsided by Lavigne's decision to end their engagement, which had been established during a trip to Paris in March 2022. The couple had originally met in 2021 while recording their duet, Flames.

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Shortly after the split, Lavigne was photographed spending time with rapper Tyga, who is 36. At that time, an insider told the Daily Mail that Lavigne did not cheat but was simply over her previous relationship dynamics, viewing Tyga as an easy distraction. She had also previously dated Brody Jenner, the son of Caitlyn Jenner, from 2010 to 2012, a relationship that ended when Jenner expressed fatigue from being her plus-one on tours.

Past Relationships and Marriage History

Lavigne was previously married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley, who is now 46. They were married from 2006 to 2009, having dated since Lavigne was 19. She later married Nickelback rocker Chad Kroeger, who is 51, and the marriage lasted from 2013 to 2015. After her split from Whibley in 2009, she emphasized their continued friendship and respect for one another.

Before the current announcement, Lavigne had dated music producer J.R. Rotem in 2017, sparking rumors due to their social appearances and professional collaborations. They split the following year, ending a relationship that had drawn media attention for their shared passion for music and frequent dinner dates.

Future Plans and Career Priorities

In October 2013, Lavigne told Fame magazine that she wanted to focus on her career before considering motherhood, stating that releasing a new record was her priority. She reiterated this stance to E! News the following month, saying she wanted one or two children eventually but was not ready at age 29, preferring to have fun and tour first.

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While the identity of the father remains undisclosed, the announcement confirms that Lavigne has achieved motherhood earlier than her previous public statements suggested. The singer continues to maintain a high profile in the music industry while navigating her private life with discretion.