Avril Lavigne Announces Birth of Baby Girl

Canadian singer Avril Lavige reveals the arrival of her first child via Instagram on Friday, sharing black-and-white photos of the newborn daughter without naming the father.

Avril Lavigne has officially confirmed her status as a mother for the first time. The 42-year-old Canadian singer announced the birth of a baby girl on Friday. She shared the news through a series of black-and-white images on her Instagram account. The post did not reveal the identity of the infant's father.

Singer Shares Expletive-Laced Post

Lavigne captioned the photo carousel with the phrase 'Our Mini F***ing Princess has arrived.' The images featured the pop-punk icon tenderly holding her newborn daughter. One picture showed the child dressed in a leopard print onesie. Fans were stunned by the announcement as no one knew of any recent pregnancy.

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The post garnered over 718,000 likes within the first hour. Lavigne disabled comments on the update to manage the overwhelming response. The sudden revelation ended weeks of speculation about her private life. Her previous public statements had focused heavily on her music career.

Past Relationships and Breakups

Lavigne was previously married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley. The couple wed in 2006 and divorced in 2009. She later married Nickelback rocker Chad Kroeger in 2013. Their marriage lasted until 2015. The singer was last engaged to musician Mod Sun, who is now 39 years old.

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Mod Sun announced in February 2023 that he was blindsided by the breakup. The engagement had been set during a trip to Paris in March 2022. Days after the split, Lavigne was spotted with rapper Tyga, who is 36 years old. Insiders stated she was simply over her previous relationship.

Previous Comments on Motherhood Plans

Just over a decade ago, Lavige expressed different priorities. She told Fame magazine in October 2013 that she wanted to focus on her career. At that time, she described her music as her priority and baby. She stated she needed to release new records before starting a family.

In November 2013, she reiterated her stance to E! News. The singer said she wanted one or two children eventually. She emphasized that she was not ready at that moment. She wanted to have fun and complete her tours first. Her current announcement marks a significant shift from those earlier comments.

Dating History and Industry Connections

After her divorce from Whibley, Lavigne dated Brody Jenner. The couple was together from 2010 to 2012. Sources claimed Jenner tired of being her plus-one. She was also linked to producer J.R. Rotem in 2017. They sparked rumors after sharing photos online together.

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The pair went on several dinner dates in Los Angeles. They split the following year without major public drama. Lavigne maintains a strong presence in the music industry. Her latest personal milestone adds a new chapter to her public narrative. Fans continue to react to her transparent social media updates.