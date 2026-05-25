Avondale mother honors son's memory as president of Arizona Gold Star Mothers

Patricia Hinds, a mother from Avondale, is the president of the Arizona chapter of the American Gold Star Mothers. She lost her son, Lance Cpl. Justin Andrew Hinds, who died while stationed at Camp Lejeune seven years ago. The organization supports families who have experienced military loss while serving the community and veterans in hospice care.

An Avondale mother is channeling her grief into action as president of the Arizona chapter of the American Gold Star Mothers . Patricia Hinds lost her son, Lance Cpl.

Justin Andrew Hinds, who died while stationed at Camp Lejeune seven years ago. The organization supports families who have experienced military loss while serving the community and veterans in hospice care. In her Avondale home, the memory of Lance Cpl. Hinds is kept alive every day by the family he left behind.

Since his passing, his mother has carried on his son's mission, becoming president of the Arizona chapter, which supports families who have lost a son or daughter in military service while also serving the community, including making this quilt for veterans in hospice care. On this Memorial Day weekend, Hinds says her son, like so many others, is a reminder of the sacrifice made for freedom, and the families left to carry it forward





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Gold Star Mothers American Gold Star Mothers Patricia Hinds Lance Cpl. Justin Andrew Hinds Camp Lejeune Arizona Chapter Military Loss Community Veterans In Hospice Care Memorial Day Weekend Sacrifice Made For Freedom Families Left To Carry It Forward

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