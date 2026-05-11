Fluidbasemedia_A comprehensive morning news digest covering topics from a dramatic proposal to transform downtown San Diego's Civic Center, to an emergency evacuation flight due to a deadly hantavirus outbreak onboard a cruise ship. The news also delves into the evolving debate on banning young e-bike riders in La Mesa and how the 'High-5' banking method could help you save more. Catch all these stories and more. Stay updated.

Here is what you need to know in the May 11, 2026, Streamline newsletter: In San Diego , Mayor Todd Gloria is partnering with the San Diego Community College District to transform Golden Hall into a vibrant arts and education hub.

Plans call for museum space to showcase the Mesa College World Art Collection, new classrooms, performance venues, and housing for students and faculty. The proposal has already gained backing from the Prebys Foundation and the Downtown San Diego Partnership.

Additionally, an American cruise ship passenger has tested positive for the deadly hantavirus, and the remaining passengers are being monitored at a quarantine facility. Meanwhile, some financial experts suggest the secret to saving more money might actually be opening more bank accounts. In La Mesa, there is an escalating debate over a plan to ban young e-bike riders, and one city councilmember changed her mind before a pivotal vote. Thanks for waking up with us!

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10News / 🏆 732. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

San Diego Civic Center Golden Hall Redevelopment Museum Space Students And Faculty Control Room Zoonotic Disease Banking Finance Money Saving Opening Bank Accounts Decision Change

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