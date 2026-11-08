Avoid This Common Introduction Mistake That Can Make Meetings Awkward, Says Expert

While this common phrase might be well-intentioned, it can really put some awkward pressure on the two people meeting each other.

over coffee, chat with a neighbor while you’re walking your dog or meet someone interesting while you’re out and about. Over time, you get to know people from all walks of life.

And every so often, two people in your world might come to mind as potential friends, or even valuable professional connections. So, naturally, you, and most of us want to make everyone feel welcome. But here’s the thing: Even when your intentions are good, making introductions can be trickier than it seems.

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As a result, what can feel like the polite thing to do in the moment might actually leave one or both people feeling a little uncomfortable without you realizing it.. Read on to find out what it is and learn how to make your next introduction feel comfortable for everyone involved. There are many ways you can introduce people to each other; however, some are better than others.

Leighton says one introduction habit that is commonly thought of as “polite” actually can backfire. It’s when you tell two people you know they are going to hit it off, right before they have even met each other . While your intentions are good, that comment can actually make things a little awkward, even though you don’t mean it to. , now everyone’s concerned whether or not they’re living up to the hype,” he explains.

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“It can add pressure. ”or two people you think would make an amazing couple, it can make things feel awkward for them if they don’t mesh well.

“If these two people don’t click, then they might feel like they have to fake it rather than have to tell you that your instincts were wrong. But neither situation is ideal,” Leighton notes.

“Instead, when doing an introduction, it’s better to highlight something two people have in common rather than make a prediction of how well they’ll get along by saying something like,” he shares. “‘You both are from California’ opposed to ‘I just know you’ll become best friends. '”If you’ve ever been in a situation where you want to introduce two people to one another, it’s fair to wonder whose name you should say first.

The good news is, Leighton says there is a correct order you can follow that will help you out when two people of different ages or “importance” are meeting for the first time.

“You should start by saying the name of the person you’re honoring first, and then you introduce the other person to them,” he explains. “So, for instance, ‘Grandma, I’d like you to meet my colleague Lisa. '” An “honored” person refers to an elder person, or someone who should be dignified or respected for one reason or another. If you’re not sure who’s the “honored” person, Leighton has a tip to help you out with that as well.

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“It might be someone who’s older, or your boss, or your guest, or your friend who’s visiting from out of town,” he points out. “And if you were introducing your boss to a client, the client would be the ‘honored’ one in that situation. ”As someone who is introducing others, it’s up to you to help them connect and bond. Leighton says there are three things that can stall small talk that you want to avoid.

“Don’t skip making an introduction because you think they’ve already met,” warns Leighton. “When in doubt, introduce everyone and it’s no big deal if they say, ‘Oh, we’ve already met. '”“Don’t introduce someone to someone else and then say nothing but their name,” Leighton shares. “Even just a detail like how you know each other works.

”On that note, don’t forget to help start the conversation between two strangers by sharing a fun fact about each person so they don’t just stand there looking at each other.

“Give them a little something in the introduction that’ll help get the conversation started,” Leighton suggests. It can be a little comment about what they each do, or why you wanted them to meet in the first place. To appear like you’re a pro at making classy introductions, Leighton says this is the 3-part formula he always follows.

“The point of an introduction is to just open the door,” he states. “It’s up to them to see what’s on the other side! ”Give each of them a little detail to help get the conversation going While that’s a simplified version, it includes the basic steps to a proper introduction that leaves the awkwardness at the door.