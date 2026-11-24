Two image consultants share their best advice for being more approachable.

Scott agrees, adding that “looking approachable is both a personal and professional superpower. ”and four tips for coming across asAn Etiquette Expert Is Begging People To Stop Doing This One Thing When They Meet Someone“From having new experiences and opportunities, to meeting new people and interesting daily interactions, creating a safe , looking approachable quite literally adds flavor to what might commonly be an ordinary day,” Evans shares with.

“You never know what the day may bring when you present yourself as warm, friendly and approachable. ”, not attack them. ” “People will be more interested in you, in what you have to say and in what you have to offer,” she adds.

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“Instead of throwing up a6 Common Habits That Can Make You Look Less Approachable, According to Image Consultants“Having headphones on can be interpreted as not wanting to be approached,” notes Evans. “An alternative is to wear corded headphones with one ear in and one out,” she suggests. This “signals you are taking in your surroundings in addition to listening to something.

”Even if it’s not your intention, wearing showy designer labels can make you seem “materialistic” and “can discourage someone considering approaching you,” states Scott.

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“Instead of decorating yourself with labels, choose one or two per look—or better yet, let the quality of your garments and accessories speak for themselves,” she advises.can really turn off others and give the impression that you’re wrapped up in what you’re doing,” Evans notes. “Others are cognizant not to interrupt you if you appear busy. ”If you want to appear more sociable, Evans recommends that you “place your phone face down in public settings and take in your surroundings.

”If you often wear hats, hoods or large sunglasses (especially inside or when it’s not forWhat to do instead: “Instead, try removing your hat around others or turning it around backwards so the bill doesn’t cover your face,” she suggests.

“The same goes with sunglasses—pop them on top of your head when you enter a public indoor space to signal friendliness. ”“Dressing inappropriately for the occasion can make you seem unapproachable,” says Scott.

“It causes others concern about your judgment and knowledge, which in turn makes them question approaching you,” she explains. “People approach others who appear safe. ”“Remedy this by knowing the expected dress for any event or situation and consult with someone in the know if you have any questions,” she notes.

“Very heavy and dark looks can be intimidating rather than inviting,” explains Scott. “These outfits can feel severe and serious, giving the impression that you are not open to being approached. ”“Lighten it up a bit, add in some fun colors or details that signal to others that you are fun and welcoming,” she recommends. Try these four tips next time you want to be,” states Scott.

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“People are attracted to color, and when they look at you, they will see you at your best. ”colors creates an access that looks fun and inviting,” she explains.

“Think about a kindergarten teacher’s outfits. She usually wears charms, stripes, polka dots and fun colors, all of which make children feel interested, engaged and safe. I’m not saying dress like a school teacher, but the principle is certainly something to interpret in the right areas. ”To make yourself more affable, Scott suggests that you “wear an accessory or garment that evokes interest.

” Evans shares a similar sentiment, specifically suggesting that you add some “whimsy” to your look. For example, a unique brooch, funny T-shirt, statement necklace,, nail art or sparkly flats. These are “all little ways to inject a little personality and approachability any look,” she says.

“These pieces evoke interest and can be great conversation starters, making others want to know more about you,” Scott adds. That said, you don’t have to be bright, whimsical or showy to attract others. Sometimes, doing the exact opposite can make you just as inviting.

“For those who are more comfortable playing it safe, soft colors and fabrics can create warmth and an inviting tone, which signals access as well,” Evans points out. “Don’t always be so perfect; that’s intimidating to people,” states Scott. “When you can, let them see you dressed casually, with your hair down or wearingThat said, you of course don’t want to be “sloppy,” she says—just try to be “put together” without being perfect.