Avocado Green Mattress Review: Is It Worth the Hype?

This honest review of the Avocado Green Mattress explores its design, materials, and performance. Learn about its organic construction, various firmness options, and how it compares to other popular mattresses.

Welcome to Retail Therapy by Prevention! In this series, our editors provide thoughtful, honest reviews of what we’ve been testing lately that we want you to know about—because we refuse to keep these game-changing finds all to ourselves. Whether you’re on a mission to find something specific or simply need a little retail therapy in the form of an impulse purchase, consider this your insider’s shopping guide to everything our team thinks is worth the buy.

Over the past few years, I’ve realized just how important it is to invest in a high-quality bed. As someone who struggles with getting quality sleep, it truly made a difference when I overhauled my bedding with a new pillow (I’m obsessed with my Coop memory foam pillows), soft cotton sheets, and a weighted blanket (the Gravity weighted blanket is my tried-and-true favorite). But undoubtedly the most important investment of all? A comfy, supportive mattress.I’m slightly embarrassed to admit that for the past couple years, I’ve been sleeping on an old mattress I bought from my apartment’s previous tenant. It’s much too firm for my liking, and I often wake up with aches and pains. Needless to say, I was due for a major upgrade. So, when I had the opportunity to test out the popular Avocado Green Mattress, I was immediately game. SHOP AVOCADO MATTRESSESAfter weeks of sleeping on what Avocado claims is, “America’s best-rated and most beloved organic mattress,” I came to a conclusion: This soft-yet-supportive organic mattress has truly changed my sleep for the better and is worth the buy—especially since right now, it’s discounted 15% off during Avocado’s Presidents’ Day sale. If you’re wondering if this mattress could also be right for you, keep scrolling for my honest review of the Avocado Green Mattress.How I testedI’ve been sleeping on the Avocado Green mattress for a few weeks now. This mattress comes in six sizes (Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and Cal King) and three different firmness options (Firm, Medium, and Plush). The brand recommends the Firm for back and stomach sleepers; the Medium (with pillow top) for side, back, and combo sleepers; and the Plush for side sleepers and those who need extra pressure relief. Note: the Medium and Plush options cost extra.I’m a combo sleeper—mostly I sleep on my side, but sometimes I switch to my back during the night—s0 I opted to test the Medium (in the full size), per the brand’s recommendation. Delivery and set-upDelivery and set up of my new mattress was a breeze, thanks to Avocado’s white-glove in-home delivery and setup service (available for a small additional fee). The Avocado team contacted me directly via phone call to schedule my delivery, and they arrived promptly at the scheduled date and time to carry the mattress up the stairs of my building and into my apartment unit. The mattress comes compressed in a box, but the delivery team unboxed and unrolled it for me, and set it up on top of my bed frame in my room. The entire process was quick and convenient—in and out in less than 10 minutes. I didn’t even have to lift a finger except to let them into my apartment and sign for delivery.Design and materialsThe Avocado Green mattress is constructed from high-quality organic materials—latex, wool, and cotton—that are all certified to organic standards set by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and the Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS), which means that the full production process adheres to strict organic guidelines. The mattress is also EWG-verified and meets Made Safe certification requirements—free from flame retardants, fiberglass, and PFAS “forever” chemicals—for a safe, non-toxic sleep environment.Here’s a more detailed breakdown of this mattress’s construction from top to bottom: Organic cotton cover: The soft outer cover of this mattress is made of 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton, which is naturally breathable and moisture-wicking. It’s needle-tufted by hand, with organic cotton ribbons pulled through every mattress layer to bind them together without any adhesives. The mattress is finished with double-stitched, reinforced seams along the edges and four heavy-duty upholstered handles.Organic wool: Below the cotton cover is a layer of GOTS-certified organic wool, which wicks away moisture, is anti-microbial and resistant to dust mites, acts as a natural fire barrier, and offers natural temperature regulation. (For those who want to opt for a mattress without this layer, though, Avocado also offers a Vegan Mattress made without this layer.)Organic latex: The mattress also features multiple layers of GOLS-certified organic Dunlop latex, a material that promotes air circulation and wicks away moisture without retaining heat. The Firm mattress has two layers (2 inches in the comfort layer, 1 inch in the base), while the Medium option has three layers, with an extra 2-inch layer in the pillow-to





PreventionMag / 🏆 141. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Avocado Green Mattress Organic Mattress Mattress Review Sleep Quality Mattress Buying Guide Sleep Tips

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boring Hybrid Mattress Review: A Surprisingly Good Sleep at an Affordable PriceThe Boring Hybrid Mattress offers a no-frills approach to quality sleep without breaking the bank. Discover why this mattress is gaining popularity and read what real customers are saying about their experience.

Read more »

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner ReviewThe Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a compact and powerful tool perfect for tackling everyday messes. With its lightweight design, easy-to-use controls, and two cleaning heads, this machine makes cleaning carpets, upholstery, stairs, and even car interiors a breeze. This handy cleaner is currently on sale for $87.94, down from its regular price of $123.59. Grab one today, and don’t miss out on easy cleaning for your carpets and cars.

Read more »

Engadget's First Review Recap of 2025: A Year of Tech in ReviewEngadget's first review recap of 2025 highlights the busy year in consumer tech. The article covers re-reviews of gaming consoles, new products like the Traeger Woodridge grill and the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 headphones, and teases upcoming reviews of the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones and other CES 2025 announcements.

Read more »

Banks, Tulane Green Wave square off against the North Texas Mean GreenNorth Texas faces Tulane in a matchup of AAC teams. Saturday's matchup is the first of the season between the two squads. North Texas is 7-3 against the AAC, and Tulane is 7-3 against conference opponents.

Read more »

The Green Mirage: How the 'Green' Energy Agenda Threatens America's Energy SecurityPresident Trump's return to office offers the opportunity to unlock affordable and reliable energy sources, challenging the flawed 'green' narrative pushed by the previous administration. This article exposes the dark underbelly of the 'green' energy movement, highlighting its reliance on unethical mining practices, environmental destruction, and economic instability.

Read more »

Green And Gold Review: The Green Bay Packers Play A Crucial Role In This Captivating Love Letter To Rural AmericaCraig T Nelson as Buck looking sad in Green and Gold

Read more »