Avocado Commodes and Lawn Darts: A Nostalgic Journey Through 1960s Iconic Artifacts

An exhibition of 1960s memorabilia including an avocado-colored commode and lawn darts highlights the cultural shift to suburban living and the unique identities of Baby Boomers versus younger generations.

Lawn darts, a dangerous toy, once enabled a popular game. , a couple dozen 1960s iconic artifacts appeared.

Among them was an avocado-colored commode, a half-empty bottle of extra-strength Vicks Formula 44 cough medicine , a photo of a row of women at the salon poaching under conehead-shaped hair dryers, Twiggy in a flowered dress, a Mickey Mouse watch, a mood ring, and a dial-it-yourself Princess telephone, also appearing in a shade of “moss green” that closely matched the avocado toilet seat.is time-travel. Memory is also about belonging and exclusion and what we have gained and lost.

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The generations that came after will scarcely remember or regard these once ultra-familiar everyday things. Generations X, Millennials, and generations Z, Alpha, and Beta will have no recollection. But Baby Boomers will have incorporated the collective recollection into their identities, and, sharing the backward look, their secured sense of themselves. One featured object proved especially eye-catching and memorable; this one was a toy and the game it enabled: lawn darts, or “Jarts.

” Sometimes called “yard darts,” the game depended on an American postwar socio-demographic phenomenon: the explosive growth of suburbs. Before, city dwellers lived in apartments or in typically smaller houses packed together. The lawn, formerly a luxury and an emblem of wealth, became a necessity in growing suburbs. In unfenced backyards, adults and children played pickup games of horseshoes and quoits, or they set up a croquet match.

These games revolved around proximity. A tossed object scored a ringer around a peg, landed in a ring, or bumped up against a post. A similar game, lawn darts, played with finned projectiles pointed at a metal end, scored three points by skewering the turf inside a plastic yellow ring.

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The toy itself, which enabled an informal game that challenged eye-hand coordination and distance-gauging, went by a catchier name, “lawnBaby Boomers grew up in an era before car seat belts and prior to cancer warnings on cigarette packages. The society gave little thought to safety provisions that we take for granted now. An example from my own experience involves a usual summer bike excursion from a small beach town on Lake Michigan to an inland lake about five-and-a-half hours away.

The trip culminated in a series of hills that afforded a sweeping view of the terrain that Hemingway enjoyed as a child and wrote about as an adult. A bike rider would puff on the way up and fly on the way down. Hopping on the bicycle demanded no special provision. Starting from the skin out, I wore no sunscreen and no sunglasses.

I didn’t pull on padded bike shorts or padded gloves. Didn’t pop a helmet on top. The bike carried no mirrors and featured no cage for a water bottle. Some might bring along a pump and a tire repair kit—I didn’t.

There was no such thing as a rear blinker light or a cell phone. The gravel-strewn shoulder sufficed for a bike lane. The trip ended in a sandy track.

I tell this story to underline that providing for safety, beyond staying as clear of traffic as possible, did not register as a concern. We armor ourselves now. We didn’t then. It was not that we tolerated risk; it was that risk itself fell beneath notice.

Bruises, cuts, and scrapes? But back to lawn darts. Lawn darts weigh about fifteen times more than the kind of dart that dart-players aim at dart boards. And that was the trouble.

If you intercept a feathered dart at a pub, you ordinarily won’t suffer much from the puncture. But a three-quarter poundThe curatorial description of the artifact at the Strong National Museum of Play deadpans as follows: “sometimes toys are important because of their notoriety. ” Jarts were notoriously unsafe: “one of the most unsafe games ever,” the description says. Even so, the game persisted into the 1970s and 80s.

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But in 1988, following four deaths and hundreds of injuries, the United States Consumer Product Safety division banned not only the manufacture and sale of lawn darts, butToday’s lawn darts feature harmless rubber tips. A vast social and psychological swing can be observed in the change in the toy’s design. Over the last six decades, we have become safety-conscious. Legally and psychologically, we have shifted from an assumption that individuals took responsibility for their own safety.

Danger arose in the normal course of things. Today the idea prevails that where dangers are preventable, they should be prevented, and that those responsible for injury should be held responsible. It is easy to make a list of current preventative measures that show minimum expectation of safety at work and play: automobile airbags, for example, or airport screening, firefighters’ respirators, or those ballooning professional football helmets. And so far, so good.

Now you will be challenged to find a playground paved in cement. But you will also have no difficulty finding climbing structures that hardly top eye-level. Old-timers will remember the typical charge after dinner: “go out and play and be home by dark.

” Kids ranged freely as recently as the 1960s, voluntarily making their own fun, challenging and training their physical capabilities, inventing games on the fly, learning prudence, making their own rules as they self-handicapped to allow for age-mixed romps. Kids sorted themselves out and played until the streetlights came on. Now, as a feeling of stranger danger and worry over parental neglect has overtaken us, kids’ play is organized by watchful adults in playdates and teams. Parents hover over play.

This surveillance comes at a cost in gumption and inspiration. ; Hara Estroff Marano, Lenore Skenazy, “Why Parents Should Stop Overprotecting Kids and Let Them Play,” interview by Scott G. Eberle,How to Build a Love That Lasts After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love.

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