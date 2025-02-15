Avian Flu Outbreak: White House Inaction Cripples Public Health Response

The Trump administration's cuts to public health funding and restrictions on communication have hampered the response to the avian flu outbreak, leaving state and local health officials in the dark and researchers uncertain about future resources. This comes at a critical time as the virus spreads among poultry flocks, causing egg prices to soar and threatening the nation's food security.

Moves by the White House to cut spending and restrict communications have hobbled public health officials' response, with the new administration yet to outline a clear strategy for addressing the avian flu outbreak. State and local public health officials have gone weeks without regular updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) after President Donald Trump froze nearly all external communications from the agency.

It wasn't until this week that some of those communications began to resume. Widespread funding cuts across the government and new restrictions on funding for National Institutes of Health grants have also created uncertainty among infectious disease researchers and local health officials, who are unsure about what resources they will have to work with going forward. Meanwhile, cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development have limited monitoring of the virus overseas. 'When you add that uncertainty, it plays into what health departments can do when their entire funding situation is at risk,' said Adriane Casalotti, chief of government and public affairs for the National Association of County and City Health Officials. 'It makes it even harder to do more when you don't think you'll have the resources or they might get pulled out from under you.' At the same time, key positions in the Trump administration central to responding to the threat of a pandemic have remained unfilled. And the secretaries running the Health and Human Services and Agriculture departments weren't confirmed until this week, though bird flu was one of the first items on Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins' agenda after her confirmation. The disruptions come at a potentially perilous time. The virus has been decimating poultry flocks, causing egg prices to more than double, and has even been detected among dairy cattle this month. While there are no indications the virus can be transmitted among humans, at least 68 people in the U.S. have contracted avian flu and one person has died. Researchers worry that the more the virus replicates, the more opportunities it will have to develop a mutation that would enable it to spread easily from human to human. 'This is getting more and more dangerous and urgent, and the scientific community is setting off alarm flares,' said Stephen Morrison, who directs the global health policy center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. 'But are they translating into the government moving at a faster pace or with a different resolve? No. Instead, we're in a period of confused transition that's been made worse by the disruptions in government function and the normal slowness of getting the new team in.' The White House didn't respond to a request for comment on its strategy for addressing avian flu and what additional steps it planned to take to address the spread of the virus. Rollins, who was confirmed by the Senate Thursday, told reporters that she had a briefing in the Oval Office Thursday night and would be announcing more on the department's plan to address egg prices 'in the coming days.' 'We are looking at every possible scenario to ensure that we are doing everything we can in a safe, secure manner, but also to ensure that Americans have the food that they need,' Rollins said when asked about the price of eggs. 'And as a mom of four teenagers, actually, I fully understand and feel the pain of the cost of these eggs.' White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said in an interview on MSNBC Thursday that the Trump administration would soon have a strategy now that Rollins has been confirmed. 'It turns out, President Biden's team didn't have an avian flu strategy, and now we're about to have one, as soon as Brooke Rollins is at the Department of Agriculture,' said Hassett. In a statement on egg prices earlier this week, the White House said Rollins would take 'bold, decisive action to address the crisis' by refocusing the agency tasked with stopping the spread of the virus among animals 'on its core mission: protecting the health of the United States' plants, animals, and natural resources while simultaneously lowering costs.' In West Virginia, Michael Kilkenny, head of the Huntington Health Department, said he hasn't been getting regular updates from the CDC for the past several weeks. 'We just don't know what's happening right now. We don't know if this is expanding into our area if we aren't getting that communication from the CDC,' said Kilkenny. 'In more rural areas, there are small health departments that, without the information they need coming from the CDC, they're not going to be able to inform their small-flock farmers, poultry farmers or higher-risk agricultural workers that depend on the local health department for information or services.' The prospect of potential federal funding cuts have also caused his and other health departments he works with to begin contingency planning and put hiring and new projects on hold





CNBC / 🏆 12. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Avian Flu Trump Administration Public Health Funding Cuts CDC National Institutes Of Health Agriculture Department Egg Prices Pandemic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wildlife Center Barred From Removing Dead Snow Geese Amid Avian Flu OutbreakPocono Wildlife and Rehabilitation Education Center faces restrictions from Pennsylvania Game Commission despite their efforts to safely dispose of dead birds infected with avian flu.

Read more »

Egg Prices Soar to Record Highs Amid Avian Flu OutbreakThe United States is grappling with a severe shortage of eggs, leading to record-high prices across supermarkets. A deadly strain of avian influenza (HPAI) has decimated poultry flocks, disrupting the nation's egg supply chain. The USDA predicts that egg prices will rise another 20% in 2025.

Read more »

Rising Egg Prices Squeeze Local Businesses Amid Avian Flu OutbreakAvian flu outbreaks are causing egg prices to surge, impacting both consumers and local businesses. This article follows the story of Danielle Daniels, a small business owner in Pennsylvania, as she grapples with the rising costs and explores ways to adapt her baking business. It also examines the broader economic implications of the outbreak, including the impact on the poultry industry and the potential for further price increases.

Read more »

Egg Prices Soar in US Due to Avian Flu OutbreakThe price of a dozen large eggs in the United States has surged by 36.8% since last year, reaching record highs due to the ongoing avian influenza outbreak. The shortage and price increases are impacting businesses like bakeries and diners, who are struggling to manage costs. Experts predict it will take several months for prices to stabilize as poultry farmers rebuild their flocks.

Read more »

Avian flu outbreak claims lives of black vultures in New Braunfels' Landa ParkMultiple black vultures at Landa Park have died from avian flu.

Read more »

Egg Prices Soar, Retailers Implement Purchase Limits Amidst Avian Flu OutbreakEgg prices have skyrocketed over 15% in January due to the culling of millions of laying hens affected by avian flu. This has led to retailers implementing purchase limits on egg cartons to address the depleted chicken supply and rising grocery inflation.

Read more »