Avery Addresses OnlyFans Past and Conflict with Jordan on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Avery opens up about her OnlyFans history and a public dispute with Jordan on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, explaining her financial struggles and emotional recovery.

Avery, 31, has spoken exclusively about the overwhelming experience of having her past OnlyFans account and alleged nude photos exposed to her castmates on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. The reality star described the moment as blindsiding, noting that the entire world would witness the confrontation, which created a highly stressful environment for the mother of two.

The Moment of Discovery

During a confessional on the show, Avery detailed the specific images that were shown to her, including a photo taken in a dressing room where she was turning to the side to take a selfie. She clarified that the image showed her butt, back, and sideboob, directly contradicting Jordan's implication that she was posing in a more explicit, spread eagle position. Avery emphasized that Jordan was acting as if the photos were far more indecent than they actually were.

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A Clash of Financial Realities

The tension between the two women was rooted in significant economic disparities, with Avery pointing out that Jordan is very privileged. Jordan's husband serves as the main provider for her and her children, meaning she does not have to stress about finding work or making money. In contrast, Avery revealed that she is the primary provider for her family, a responsibility that Jordan's actions threatened to jeopardize by damaging her public reputation and scaring away potential brand deals.

The Impact on Reputation and Income

Avery expressed deep frustration that Jordan would blindside her, knowing full well how such a revelation could affect her ability to make money. She stated clearly that she does not respect women who undermine each other in this manner, especially when the victim is struggling to support her children. The potential loss of income and the public scrutiny made the situation particularly difficult for a single mother trying to maintain her livelihood in the public eye.

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Personal Growth and Mental Health

Despite the conflict, Avery shared that she was actually glad the photos were shown because she had no idea they still existed online. After the incident, she addressed the situation with Jordan, who apologized but admitted that her costar being associated with OnlyFans is very triggering for her. Avery explained that she had worked hard over the last year to get her mental health in check, which is why she needed a moment to breathe and process the trauma.

A New Chapter for the Cast

Avery stressed that it is okay for a human to want space to heal, even when living a life that is constantly in the public spotlight. She acknowledged that as she grows and learns, she becomes a different person, and bringing a group of dynamic young mothers together often dredges up things from the past. She remained honest and vulnerable about her journey to feed her kids and ensure they are taken care of, viewing this challenge as part of her growth moving forward.